Explora Journeys Launches New Campaign, Explore the Ocean State of Mind

Explora Journeys, an all-inclusive luxury cruise line from MSC Group, has launched a new campaign that challenges the notion of what a hotel can be.

The cruise line’s new campaign, ‘Explore the Ocean State of Mind’, entices a new generation of affluent travelers to rethink luxury travel.

The campaign shows Explora Journeys as not just a cruise, but as a five-star floating hotel that offers more than land-based accommodations.

By framing the ship as the ultimate destination, the campaign highlights the singular advantages of a luxury boutique resort that moves.

The finest of everything, everywhere, all at once

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, said the following about this new campaign for the cruise line:

“We are suggesting that the most compelling hotel experiences may not be found on land at all. By embracing a more playful, cinematic narrative, we are inviting the most discerning guests to see ocean travel from a new perspective – one where the ocean is not simply a passage between destinations, but a place for enrichment, restoration and personal discovery.

“The campaign comes with a deliberate twist: it reframes the very idea of a hotel, proposing that the most compelling destination in hospitality may not sit on a street, but sail the sea – fluid, evolving, and endlessly inspiring. As we look ahead to having six ships on the water by 2028, we are excited to share this bold new campaign that really captures the essence of our ‘Ocean State of Mind.”

Julien Calot, Creative Chief Officer at McCann Paris, said the following:

“The campaign offers a radically new perspective on life at sea, driven by emotion, sensation and a subtle sense of wit. Fresh, punchy and unlike anything currently seen in the industry, it focuses on the feelings that stay with you long after a Journey ends: calm, space, pleasure, movement and quiet moments of joy.”

Liam Fearn, Executive Creative Director at McCann Paris, added:

“At the heart of the campaign’s hero film and numerous striking visuals is a simple but powerful idea,” comments. “An Explora Journeys ship is more than a ship. It’s a place that moves with you, adapts to you and opens new perspectives every day.”

Explora Journeys is a luxury cruise line with two ships, Explora I and Explora II, in service. The cruise line has four more ships debuting over the next three years.

The ships have 11 different culinary experiences at six restaurants. There are 12 bars and lounges and 24-hour in-suite dining.

Each private yacht serves as a floating luxury hotel, whose address is the ocean. Every suite has a private terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows.