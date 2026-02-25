Holland America Line Cruise Will Sail Roundtrip from Florida to the Amazon

Holland America Line has added longer, more immersive cruises to South America and Antarctica for the 2027-2028 season. This includes a new Legendary Voyage that will sail to the Amazon from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

These new cruises from Holland America Line will take place on Zuiderdam and Nieuw Amsterdam as she makes her debut in South America. The cruises will range from 14 to 41 days in length and are designed to showcase iconic landmarks and remote destinations at a relaxed, rewarding pace.

Guests will be able to take in Antarctica’s icy landscapes, the Amazon River, the Chilean Fjords and many of South America’s most celebrated ports.

A highlight of these new cruises is the 28-Day Legendary Amazon Explorer that will sail roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and cruise up the Amazon and have several stops in the Caribbean.

The ship will depart from Port Everglades on January 6, 2028 and return to Florida on February 3, 2028.

A map of this unique itinerary can be seen below:

Holland America Line’s South America and Antarctica voyages offer nine dedicated scenic cruising experiences that put guests front and center to some of the world’s most awe-inspiring landscapes.

Highlights include a four-day Antarctic Experience, along with sailing past the immense Pío XI Glacier, through Glacier Alley, the Beagle Channel and the winding Chilean Fjords.

For those seeking natural wonders, the Galápagos Islands Overland Adventure offers rare access to one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth.

Other incredible cruises announced by Holland America are:

14–15 Day South America Pathways: Chilean Fjords & Glaciers

17-Day Inca & Panama Canal Discovery: Lima Overnight

22-Day South America & Antarctica

South America and Antarctica Collectors’ Voyages

For a limited time, the cruise line is offering a Have It All premium package that includes the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi.

This includes the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. You can view the best prices on cruises on Holland America here.

Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management for Holland America Line, gave the following statement about these new sailings:

“By adding more sailings, including a new Legendary itinerary, we’re giving guests more opportunities to experience South America and Antarctica.

“These voyages are designed to help travelers really connect with the region, from the energy of South America to the history of the Inca Coast and the awe of Antarctica. And that sense of place continues on board, with destination‑inspired dishes like Argentinian empanadas and enrichment such as Spanish or tango classes that bring the region to life throughout the journey.”