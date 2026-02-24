The Iron Man Blessing: Robert Downey Jr. Named Godparent of Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line’s newest and biggest cruise ship is getting an equally big name as its godparent.

Today, the cruise line announced that Robert Downey Jr. will serve as the official godparent for Disney Adventure, the 6,700-passenger ship set to begin sailing out of Singapore next month.

It’s a fitting choice for a ship that is full of Marvel-inspired rides and venues. Downey, who starred as Iron Man/Tony Stark, will now “bless” the ship as it gets ready for its March 10 maiden voyage.

Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. And according to a press release from the cruise line,

“[Downey’s] unparalleled decade-plus cinematic journey as the iconic character culminated in Avengers: Endgame, which amassed more than $2.79 billion at the global box office. Downey was named an official Disney Legend in 2019 and will now star as Doctor Doom in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters Dec. 18.”

A “Gargantuan Blessing”

Maritime tradition usually involves a godmother breaking a bottle of champagne over the bow for good luck. But Disney is putting its own spin on things.

Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s incoming CEO, said that Downey has “guided audiences through unforgettable Marvel stories,” making him the perfect person for the role, especially considering this new ship that has an entire deck dedicated to the Avengers.

Downey himself joked about the scale of the job and also called it an honor. “As the largest ship in the Disney fleet, a gargantuan blessing must be bestowed,” he said. “I’ll do my darndest.”

Why Disney Adventure is Different

If you’re used to the classic Disney cruise experience, Disney Adventure is a whole new kind of ship. At 208,000 gross tons, it is bout 44% larger than Wish-class ships in the fleet.

Because of its size, it’s packed with features that haven’t been seen on a Disney ship before:

Ironcycle Test Run: Another reason Downey is the perfect fit as godparent for this ship, this ride a full-scale roller coaster and the first ever on a Disney ship. Riders “test drive” a Tony Stark prototype on an 820-foot track.

Another reason Downey is the perfect fit as godparent for this ship, this ride a full-scale roller coaster and the first ever on a Disney ship. Riders “test drive” a Tony Stark prototype on an 820-foot track. Seven Themed Zones: The ship is divided into distinct areas like “Marvel Landing,” “Disney Imagination Garden,” and “San Fransokyo Street” (inspired by Big Hero 6).

The ship is divided into distinct areas like “Marvel Landing,” “Disney Imagination Garden,” and “San Fransokyo Street” (inspired by Big Hero 6). Asian Influence: Since the ship is calling Singapore home, the dining reflects this region with more than 20 venues with international and Asian-inspired menus.

The Countdown

Disney Adventure has had quite the journey to get here. Originally started by another cruise line, the ship was purchased by Disney and transformed into what only Disney could create.

With Downey as the ship’s godparent, Disney Adventure is ready to take Marvel (and Mickey) fans all over Southeast Asia.

Disney is betting big on the idea that even at sea, everyone wants to feel like a superhero, and this choice as a godparent makes that clearer than ever.