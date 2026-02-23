Cruise Lines Cancel All Port Stops to Puerto Vallarta This Week

Cruise lines have canceled all port visits to Puerto Vallarta this week after violence rocked the popular port this past weekend.

Three cruise lines, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and Holland America Line all had ships scheduled to visit Puerto Vallarta this week. All of those stops have been canceled.

Cruise Fever reached out to all three cruise lines and here is the statement that we’ve received from all three.

Norwegian Cruise Line (Norwegian Bliss):

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests, crew and the communities we visit are always a top priority. Due to ongoing security operations and the recent U.S. travel warning issued for select areas in Mexico, Norwegian Bliss’ scheduled call to Puerto Vallarta on Feb. 25, 2026 has been canceled. We are closely monitoring the ongoing situation and any additional itinerary updates for ships scheduled to call to Mexico in the near future will be communicated directly with impacted guests.”

Princess Cruises (Royal Princess):

“Our security team has been closely monitoring the situation in Western Mexico. To prioritize the safety of our guests and crew, we have cancelled Royal Princess’ planned visit to Puerto Vallarta on February 23rd. We are working on reviewing our onward itinerary and will update guests on a potential replacement port.

“Royal Princess departed its 7-day cruise on February 21st, sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles.”

Holland America Line (Zuiderdam):

“Our security team has been closely monitoring the situation in Western Mexico. To prioritize the safety of our guests and team members, we have cancelled our planned visit to Puerto Vallarta February 23.”

Cruise Fever also reached out to Carnival Cruise Line since they have one ship, Carnival Panorama, scheduled to visit Puerto Vallarta next Tuesday, March 3, 2026. At this time they have not made any changes.

No other major cruise lines have a ship scheduled to visit the port in the next two-and-a-half weeks. After that, Royal Caribbean has Navigator of the Seas scheduled for March 13.

Cruise lines will continue to monitor the situation in Puerto Vallarta and will only stop at the port when it is safe to do so.