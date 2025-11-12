Live From Disney Destiny, First Impressions of Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Disney Destiny is the newest cruise ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet. The ship was christened two days ago at Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Disney Cruise Line invited Cruise Fever to attend the christening and the first three-day preview cruise on the ship. After spending a day and a half on board the vessel, here are my first impressions of Disney Destiny.

I’ve taken around 90 cruises and this is the best cruise ship for families I’ve ever sailed on.

Ship

This is the first Disney cruise I’ve taken in nine years. I forgot how well Disney does everything, down to the smallest little details on the ship.

From The Haunted Mansion to the Sanctum to the Oceaneer Club, I am loving the themed spaces all around the vessel. But more on those places later.

I love how they play Disney music all around the ship, from the stateroom hallways to the Grand Hall where I am sitting right now.

Cabin

We are staying in a Family Balcony Cabin on Deck 11. Since this is my first Disney cruise in nine years, I forgot how nice it is to have a split bathroom when traveling with my family.

The room is extremely spacious and love how it has a curtain to separate the bed from where the kids sleep. The extra privacy is much appreciated.

There is also an abundance of storage space and the best stateroom for families we’ve ever stayed in.

Oceaneer Club

Since I am traveling with my wife and five-year old son, I will focus both on what the ship offers for adults and the amazing activities and spaces for kids.

I have never seen such a large space dedicated for children on a cruise ship. During the open house, I was able to tour the kids club and was blown away. I love the Star Wars Cargo Hold and the Avengers rooms.

Since my son is five, he has yet to watch Star Wars, but I can’t wait to watch my favorite movies with him when he gets a bit older. He LOVES the Star Wars room in the Oceaneer Club.

We went to pick him up from the club one day and the workers told us that they were trying to pry him away from the Star Wars room, he loved it that much.

Also, the slide kids can use to enter the club straight from the Grand Hall is absolutely genius. It’s the only way my son wants to enter it.

Before I wrap up this quick first impressions of the ship, I wanted to briefly mention a few other things about this ship.

Last night, we had dinner at Pride Lands, Feast of the Lion King. This new dinner concept from Disney was incredible and really made dinner go by so fast. They sang all of the songs we love from Lion King and everyone enjoyed it. Tonight we dine at Worlds of Marvel and we can’t wait!

We also attended Disney’s new show Hercules and it’s a must see when sailing on the ship. Tonight is Frozen and we are so excited to see it after Hercules last night.

For those who know me and have been following Cruise Fever for the past 14 years, you probably know I’m not the biggest fan of cruise shows. They generally just don’t interest me much.

However, I love the shows on Disney cruise ships. They are so well done with great storylines that we all know and love.

Also, the crew members have been absolutely incredible so far and have gone above and beyond everyone on the ship.

I am going to go and explore more of this amazing new ship from Disney Cruise Line. We have 24 hours left and I want to make sure I see everything this ship has to offer.

I will have more on Disney Destiny when I get home from this inaugural cruise on Disney Destiny so stay tuned for that.

