Celebrity Cruises Just Unveiled New Itineraries for 2027/2028 with 131 Destinations

Yesterday, Celebrity Cruises announced new itineraries for 2027 and 2028. The newly revealed schedule covers the Caribbean, Asia, and South America, with sailings to 131 destinations across 42 countries.

Caribbean Itineraries

8 ships will sail to 65 destinations in the Caribbean from four Florida cruise ports. The new season also includes the first dedicated itinerary to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos.

Celebrity Beyond will offer year-round 7-night sailings from PortMiami and Fort Lauderdale, with stops at Grand Turk, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao).

Celebrity Ascent will offer 10- to 14-night Southern Caribbean sailings, including Panama Canal itineraries and visits to Antigua, St. Lucia, and Barbados.

Other ships, such as Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Apex, and Celebrity Constellation, will also offer a variety of Caribbean sailings.

Asia Itineraries

Celebrity Solstice (the ship’s 2nd season in Asia) and Celebrity Millennium will sail to 49 destinations across 7 countries in Asia. These will include Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

The schedule features 123 port days with more than 10 hours ashore and overnight stays in Bangkok, Bali, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Phuket.

An overnight stay in Hong Kong is scheduled for New Year’s Eve 2027, which will allow passengers to celebrate in Victoria Harbour.

South America and Antarctica Itineraries

From November 2027 to February 2028, Celebrity Equinox will offer 14-night itineraries. These sailings will visit a total of 17 destinations across 7 South American countries.

Ports of call for these sailings include Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Puerto Madryn, and Montevideo, with some scenic cruising through the Chilean Fjords and around Cape Horn.

The itineraries also include visits to Iguazu Falls, Patagonia, and Tierra del Fuego National Park.

Booking Information

Caribbean itineraries went on sale November 11, 2025. Bookings for Asia and South America sailings open December 10, 2025.