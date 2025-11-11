shore excursions
50 Cruise Passengers Rescued After Excursion Boat Sinks in the Dominican Republic

J. Souza
By J. Souza
Cruise News

A catamaran carrying about 50 cruise passengers sank in the waters of Samaná Bay in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, November 9, after it collided with an object in the ocean.

All passengers and crew were rescued safely, according to local news reports of the incident.

50 cruise passengers in catamaran that sunk during excursion
Photo credit: Armada de República Dominicana

The Dominican Republic Navy confirmed that the 40-foot vessel, named Boca de Yuma, began taking on water after the collision and sank after a few minutes.

Navy personnel acted quickly and worked with nearby boats to pull passengers from the water. Photos shared by the Navy show rescuers assisting passengers and bringing them to safety.

Most of those on board were passengers from the TUI Cruises ship Mein Schiff 1. In a statement provided to PEOPLE, the company said the incident happened during a shore excursion operated by an independent provider.

 “All guests are safe and were returned to Mein Schiff 1 immediately after the rescue,” the cruise line confirmed. It added that the catamaran’s captain had contacted nearby vessels for help as soon as the problem began.

The rescue of the guests was the top priority and was successful,” the TUI Cruises statement went on to say. The company said the vessel was approved to carry up to 80 passengers and that affected guests were offered support and compensation before choosing to continue their voyage.

TUI Cruises also said it is cooperating with local authorities and the excursion provider to review the cause of the accident.

In a translated statement posted on Facebook, the Dominican Navy explained that after receiving the emergency alert, it provided support to ensure the safe return of all passengers to port.

Local media outlets reported that several passengers sustained minor injuries, but no serious injuries were sustained.

Authorities have not yet revealed what object the catamaran struck, but investigations are ongoing. Despite the situation, every person on board was accounted for thanks to the actions of the crew, nearby boat operators, and the Dominican Navy.

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
