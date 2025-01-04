Holland America Line Adds Special Offer on Cruises to Alaska

Holland America Line is offering a special offer on cruises to Alaska in honor of Alaska Statehood Day.

Holland America Line has been offering cruises to Alaska since before the territory became a state. With over 75 years experience in sailing to Alaska, they know what guests are looking for when cruising to the 49th state.

For all cruises to Alaska on Holland America Line ships, you will receive a $50 on board credit per person if booked by January 5, 2025. This is in addition to the cruise line’s $400 on board credit that is currently available through HAL’s latest Start Your Journey sale.

The cruise line’s Start Your Journey sale is good on cruises in the spring of 2025 through the spring of 2026. It includes a free stateroom upgrade in select categories, reduced fares, free or reduced kids cruise fares and 50% reduced deposits when booking the Have It All package.

The Have It All package makes Holland America’s cruises nearly all-inclusive.

In addition to the on board credit, Holland America Line is celebrating Alaska Statehood Day with an exclusive giveaway in partnership with Effy Jewelry.

Starting January 3, 2025, anyone can enter for a chance to win a commemorative blue topaz whale’s tail pendant, valued at $1,500. This piece is available only from Holland America Line, making it a truly unique keepsake.

The deadline to enter for a chance to win is January 10, 2025. Guests sailing on Alaska-bound ships in 2025 can also purchase the pendant necklace in the onboard Effy shops.