Royal Caribbean’s Sneak Peek Video of Their New Private Beach Club

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean is not only the world’s largest cruise line with more ships in service than anyone else, but they are also building new private destinations in the Caribbean and Bahamas just for their passengers.

Royal Beach Club Nassau

The first of these new private destinations from Royal Caribbean is opening later this year on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will be an all-inclusive beach/pool day that will have the world’s largest swim-up bar.

The cruise line recently released the following sneak peek video giving us a glimpse of this new club that is currently under construction.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will be divided up into three zones: Family Beach, Chill Beach and Party Cove.

The entry fee to this 17-acre paradise will include all food and drinks. Royal Caribbean will run a short water shuttle from the cruise pier to the beach club.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is scheduled to open in December 2025 and is the first of three new port projects from Royal Caribbean.

Following the opening the club in Nassau, the cruise line will open Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026 and Perfect Day Mexico in 2027.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
