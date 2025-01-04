Carnival Cruise Line Offering $1 Cabin Upgrades

For a limited time, Carnival Cruise Line is offering cabin upgrades for just $1. This is just one of five special perks the cruise line is currently offering in their Bonus Upgrades Early Save Sale.

Up until midnight tonight, you can get an upgrade on your next Carnival cruise for just a buck. Carnival is known as America’s Cruise Line because they offer cruises from more homeports in the U.S. than any other line.

They are currently offering a special Bonus Upgrades Early Save Sale on cruises that depart through April 2027.

This special sale from Carnival Cruise Line includes the following:

Upgrades starting at $1

Up to $50 in instant savings

Up to $50 in onboard credit to spend on the ship

Deposits reduced to just $50 per person for most sailings

Up to 40% off cruise fares

Good on cruises through April 2027

Offer ends on January 4, 2024

Request rate code: OB7

Cabin upgrades are automatically assigned at booking and are based on availability.

$50 per person deposit is applicable for two- to nine-day sailings (Excluding all Alaska, Europe, Celebration, Mardi Gras, and Jubilee sailings).

$99 per person deposit is applicable to cruises on Celebration, Mardi Gras, and Jubilee. $149 per person deposit applies to 10+ days, all Alaska and Europe sailings.

For complete terms and conditions of this special sale from Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com or contact you preferred travel agent.