Cruise Ships Under Construction/Ordered by Cruise Lines 2023-2028

Cruise lines are continuing to order and build new cruise ships to meet the growing demand for cruises. Below is a list of cruise ships that are currently under construction or have been ordered by the mainstream cruise lines from now until 2028.
The passenger count is based on double occupancy and many times can change before a cruise has been completed. The gross tonnage can also change a little from the time a ship is ordered until is enters service. Cruise lines are listed alphabetically.
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has 24 cruise ships in service and currently has one cruise ship under construction.
Carnival Jubilee
- Scheduled to be completed in December 2023
- 5,400 passengers
- 183,900 gross tons
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises has two more Edge class ships coming out.
Celebrity Ascent
- Scheduled to enter service in December 2023
- 3,260 passengers
- 140,600 gross tons
5th Edge Class Ship
- Scheduled to be completed in 2025
- 3,260 passengers
- 140,600 gross tons
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line currently has two more ships debuting over the next couple years.
Disney Treasure
- Scheduled to be completed in 2024
- 2,500 passengers
- 140,000 gross tons
3rd Triton Class Ship
- Scheduled to be completed in 2025
- 2,500 passengers
- 140,000 gross tons
Global Class Ship
- Scheduled to be completed in 2025
- 6,000 passengers
- 208,000 gross tons
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises is the world’s fastest growing cruise line and has four more ships coming out, including three more World class vessels.
MSC Euribia
- Scheduled to be completed in June 2023
- 4,888 passengers
- 177,000 gross tons
MSC World America
- Scheduled to be completed in 2024
- 5,400 passengers
- 205,700 gross tons
3rd World Class Ship
- Scheduled to be completed in 2025
- 5,400 passengers
- 205,700 gross tons
4th World Class Ship
- Scheduled to be completed in 2027
- 5,400 passengers
- 205,700 gross tons
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCL has five more Prima class ships debuting through 2027.
Norwegian Viva
- Scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023
- 3,215 passengers
- 140,000 gross tons
3rd Prima Class Ship
- Scheduled to be completed in 2025
- 3,215 passengers
- 140,000 gross tons
4th Prima Class Ship
- Scheduled to be completed in 2026
- 3,550 passengers
- 140,000 gross tons
5th Prima Class Ship
- Scheduled to be completed in 2026
- 3,550 passengers
- 140,000 gross tons
6th Prima Class Ship
- Scheduled to be completed in 2027
- 3,550 passengers
- 140,000 gross tons
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises has two more ships coming out that are part of a new Sphere class and will be the largest in their fleet.
Sun Princess
- Scheduled to be completed in early 2024
- 4,300 passengers
- 175,000 gross tons
2nd Sphere Class Ship
- Scheduled to be completed in 2025
- 4,300 passengers
- 175,000 gross tons
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and they have four more cruise ships under construction or on order. All of the ships listed below will be larger than any cruise ship that is currently in service.
Icon of the Seas
- Scheduled to be completed in late 2023 and enter service in January 2024
- 5,600 passengers
- 250,800 gross tons, will be the world’s largest cruise ship when completed
Utopia of the Seas
- Scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2024
- 5,700 passengers
- 231,000 gross tons
2nd Icon Class Ship
- Scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2025
- 5,600 passengers
- 250,800 gross tons
3rd Icon Class Ship
- Scheduled to be completed in 2026
- 5,600 passengers
- 250,800 gross tons
Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line, is doubling their fleet over the next two years with two more ships being added.
Resilient Lady
- Scheduled to enter service shortly
- 2,770 passengers
- 110,000 gross tons
Brilliant Lady
- Scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2025
- 2,700 passengers
- 110,000 gross tons