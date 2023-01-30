Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCruise Ships Under Construction/Ordered by Cruise Lines 2023-2028

Cruise Ships Under Construction/Ordered by Cruise Lines 2023-2028

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
169 Shares
Share169
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Cruise lines are continuing to order and build new cruise ships to meet the growing demand for cruises.  Below is a list of cruise ships that are currently under construction or have been ordered by the mainstream cruise lines from now until 2028.

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship under construction at the shipyard.

The passenger count is based on double occupancy and many times can change before a cruise has been completed. The gross tonnage can also change a little from the time a ship is ordered until is enters service.  Cruise lines are listed alphabetically.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has 24 cruise ships in service and currently has one cruise ship under construction.

Carnival Jubilee

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises has two more Edge class ships coming out.

Celebrity Ascent

5th Edge Class Ship

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2025
  • 3,260 passengers
  • 140,600 gross tons

Disney Cruise Line

Sponsored Links

Disney Cruise Line currently has two more ships debuting over the next couple years.

Disney Treasure

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2024
  • 2,500 passengers
  • 140,000 gross tons

3rd Triton Class Ship

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2025
  • 2,500 passengers
  • 140,000 gross tons

Global Class Ship

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2025
  • 6,000 passengers
  • 208,000 gross tons

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world’s fastest growing cruise line and has four more ships coming out, including three more World class vessels.

MSC Euribia

  • Scheduled to be completed in June 2023
  • 4,888 passengers
  • 177,000 gross tons

MSC World America

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2024
  • 5,400 passengers
  • 205,700 gross tons

3rd World Class Ship

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2025
  • 5,400 passengers
  • 205,700 gross tons

4th World Class Ship

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2027
  • 5,400 passengers
  • 205,700 gross tons

Norwegian Cruise Line

NCL has five more Prima class ships debuting through 2027.

Norwegian Viva

3rd Prima Class Ship

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2025
  • 3,215 passengers
  • 140,000 gross tons

4th Prima Class Ship

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2026
  • 3,550 passengers
  • 140,000 gross tons

5th Prima Class Ship

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2026
  • 3,550 passengers
  • 140,000 gross tons

6th Prima Class Ship

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2027
  • 3,550 passengers
  • 140,000 gross tons

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has two more ships coming out that are part of a new Sphere class and will be the largest in their fleet.

Sun Princess

  • Scheduled to be completed in early 2024
  • 4,300 passengers
  • 175,000 gross tons

2nd Sphere Class Ship

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2025
  • 4,300 passengers
  • 175,000 gross tons

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and they have four more cruise ships under construction or on order. All of the ships listed below will be larger than any cruise ship that is currently in service.

Icon of the Seas

  • Scheduled to be completed in late 2023 and enter service in January 2024
  • 5,600 passengers
  • 250,800 gross tons, will be the world’s largest cruise ship when completed
  • View Prices on Cruises on Icon of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas

  • Scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2024
  • 5,700 passengers
  • 231,000 gross tons

2nd Icon Class Ship

  • Scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2025
  • 5,600 passengers
  • 250,800 gross tons

3rd Icon Class Ship

  • Scheduled to be completed in 2026
  • 5,600 passengers
  • 250,800 gross tons

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line, is doubling their fleet over the next two years with two more ships being added.

Resilient Lady

  • Scheduled to enter service shortly
  • 2,770 passengers
  • 110,000 gross tons

Brilliant Lady

  • Scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2025
  • 2,700 passengers
  • 110,000 gross tons

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCruise Ships Under Construction/Ordered by Cruise Lines 2023-2028
Previous article
Princess Cruises Launching Deals for One Day Only
Next article
7 Most Romantic Cruises for Couples to Take in 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,154FollowersFollow
8,065FollowersFollow
60,900SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

169 Shares
Share169
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share