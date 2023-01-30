Cruise Ships Under Construction/Ordered by Cruise Lines 2023-2028

169 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Cruise lines are continuing to order and build new cruise ships to meet the growing demand for cruises. Below is a list of cruise ships that are currently under construction or have been ordered by the mainstream cruise lines from now until 2028.

The passenger count is based on double occupancy and many times can change before a cruise has been completed. The gross tonnage can also change a little from the time a ship is ordered until is enters service. Cruise lines are listed alphabetically.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has 24 cruise ships in service and currently has one cruise ship under construction.

Carnival Jubilee

Scheduled to be completed in December 2023

5,400 passengers

183,900 gross tons

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Jubilee

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises has two more Edge class ships coming out.

Celebrity Ascent

Scheduled to enter service in December 2023

3,260 passengers

140,600 gross tons

View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity Ascent

5th Edge Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2025

3,260 passengers

140,600 gross tons

Disney Cruise Line

Sponsored Links



Disney Cruise Line currently has two more ships debuting over the next couple years.

Disney Treasure

Scheduled to be completed in 2024

2,500 passengers

140,000 gross tons

3rd Triton Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2025

2,500 passengers

140,000 gross tons

Global Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2025

6,000 passengers

208,000 gross tons

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world’s fastest growing cruise line and has four more ships coming out, including three more World class vessels.

MSC Euribia

Scheduled to be completed in June 2023

4,888 passengers

177,000 gross tons

MSC World America

Scheduled to be completed in 2024

5,400 passengers

205,700 gross tons

3rd World Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2025

5,400 passengers

205,700 gross tons

4th World Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2027

5,400 passengers

205,700 gross tons

Norwegian Cruise Line

NCL has five more Prima class ships debuting through 2027.

Norwegian Viva

Scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023

3,215 passengers

140,000 gross tons

View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Viva

3rd Prima Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2025

3,215 passengers

140,000 gross tons

4th Prima Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2026

3,550 passengers

140,000 gross tons

5th Prima Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2026

3,550 passengers

140,000 gross tons

6th Prima Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2027

3,550 passengers

140,000 gross tons

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has two more ships coming out that are part of a new Sphere class and will be the largest in their fleet.

Sun Princess

Scheduled to be completed in early 2024

4,300 passengers

175,000 gross tons

2nd Sphere Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2025

4,300 passengers

175,000 gross tons

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and they have four more cruise ships under construction or on order. All of the ships listed below will be larger than any cruise ship that is currently in service.

Icon of the Seas

Scheduled to be completed in late 2023 and enter service in January 2024

5,600 passengers

250,800 gross tons, will be the world’s largest cruise ship when completed

View Prices on Cruises on Icon of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas

Scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2024

5,700 passengers

231,000 gross tons

2nd Icon Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2025

5,600 passengers

250,800 gross tons

3rd Icon Class Ship

Scheduled to be completed in 2026

5,600 passengers

250,800 gross tons

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line, is doubling their fleet over the next two years with two more ships being added.

Resilient Lady

Scheduled to enter service shortly

2,770 passengers

110,000 gross tons

Brilliant Lady