Cruise Ship You Live On Resumes Sailing in Two Months

Ben SouzaBy Ben Souza
In two months The World, a cruise ship you buy a residence and live on, will resume sailings from Piraeus, Greece.  Currently, 150 families call the ship home and they will be able to finally return to their private residence on the ship.

The World has an average occupancy of only 150 to 200 at any time, ensuring a tranquil and capacious environment on board.

The summer months will be spent exploring the dazzling beaches and whitewashed lanes of secluded Greek Islands and sun-drenched Cyprus, navigating the enchanting Croatian coastline, and visiting ancient and charming Mediterranean ports in Italy, France, and Spain.

The World will begin its transatlantic crossing from the extraordinarily scenic Funchal, Madeira, Portugal before stopping to enjoy the pink sands of Bermuda, and the sun-drenched Caribbean landscapes of the Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Leeward Islands, Dominican Republic, and Cayman Islands. Latin America beckons to close out 2021 with residents discovering Mexico’s ancient sites, cultures, and contemporary cuisine followed by adventures across Central America in Belize, Costa Rica, and Panama before arriving in Guatemala with its lush rainforests, volcanoes and ancient Mayan ruins.

The World returns to service with fully vaccinated residents and crew. Its COVIDSHIELD program, overseen by a specialist team of medical advisors, includes enhanced health and safety protocols to promote the wellness of all on board and are consistent with industry standards.

New testing procedures will monitor for COVID-19 at embarkation and frequently throughout a stay. Crew will follow the same testing protocols. Among other safety measures are regular screening of wastewater, automated temperature checks when embarking and enhanced cleaning protocols.

The World sets the global standard for excellence in service, often exceeding residents’ expectations. Its crew is renowned for their unsurpassed expertise and intimate knowledge of each resident’s personal preferences on everything from food and beverage to housekeeping, ground transportation to laundry.

“After more than a year, it is a great pleasure to announce that we are setting sail once again,” said The World’s CEO Pamela Conover. “It’s been a difficult 16 months for our residents who have been missing their home at sea. They have been incredibly supportive of the operation while the ship was in warm lay-up and especially of our crew, who are like extended family members. We are all anxious for the ship’s return and are enthusiastically preparing to welcome our residents back home this summer.”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
