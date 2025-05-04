Cruise Ship to Dock in Monaco for 2025 F1 Grand Prix, Steps from the Track

For those who love Formula 1 racing and being on a cruise ship, one luxury cruise line is offering the ultimate experience. Passengers on their docked ship will be able to walk directly to one of the world’s most prestigious races: the Monaco Grand Prix.

Explora Journeys is offering a truly special way to experience the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco in 2025. Never mind searching for hotels and dealing with traffic. Passengers will be able to live right at the heart of the action on an ultra-luxurious ship, Explora II.

From May 21st to May 26th, 2025, Explora II will be docked in Monte Carlo’s famous Port Hercule for six days. This means these cruise passengers will be just a short walk – mere steps, really – from the narrow 3-kilometer street circuit where the world’s best drivers compete.

Having a luxury ship right there, so close to the racetrack, is a huge advantage. While the race will take place on May 25, several practices and qualifying races will take place in the days leading up to it. This also gives cruisers time to soak up the atmosphere and get to the race without any hassle.

Extras for Race Fans

Explora Journeys has put together special packages for a more immersive experience as well. These often include tickets to a grandstand seat located across from the pits. This spot is perfect for watching the teams in action and seeing those incredibly fast tire changes.

There are also options to upgrade with exclusive access to F1 Paddock Club. This can include behind-the-scenes tours of the pit lane and team garages, giving fans a peek at where all the magic happens.

Some will also get to meet and hear from some of the F1 drivers and legends of the sport. There’s even a top-tier package called the “Monaco Triple Crown,” which adds a gourmet lunch made by the famous chef Gordon Ramsay and a prime seat at the exciting La Rascasse corner of the track.

This six-day Grand Prix experience, which covers the main race weekend from May 22nd to May 25th, is a high-end offering. A five-night stay with race tickets starts from $18,500 per person. Explora Journeys also has shorter three-night options that are cruise-only.

Cruise Line’s Ties to Formula 1

It’s interesting to note that Explora Journeys’ connection to Formula 1 runs deep because of its parent company, MSC Cruises. MSC Cruises is a major partner of Formula 1, even sponsoring several other races and working closely with the BWT Alpine racing team.

Many MSC cruise ships are even known to have Formula 1 racing simulators for cruise passengers to enjoy.

By having Explora II docked right in Port Hercule, Explora Journeys offers a smooth and unforgettable way to experience everything the Monaco Grand Prix has to offer.

Explora II is a luxurious ship where every room is a spacious suite with its own private balcony. Included on each cruise comes nine culinary experiences, free Wi-Fi, thermal suite access, and many wellbeing and fitness programs.

You can check out more details about this sailing here on the Explora Journey’s website.