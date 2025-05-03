129-Day Cruise on Princess Ship Will Visit 20 Countries and 61 Ports

Princess Cruises has announced an incredible 129-day cruise that will set sail in early 2027 and visit 20 countries and 61 destinations.

Princess Cruises’ World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on January 6, 2027 and feature nine late night port visits. The cruise will take place on Coral Princess, a 2,000 passenger cruise ship.

After the ship departs from Florida, it will sail through the Panama Canal before heading to Hawaii. After a stop in Hawaii, Coral Princess will visit the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia.

The cruise ship will then visit Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam Hong Kong, Japan etc.) before heading to Alaska.

After six stops in Alaska, the cruise will conclude in Los Angeles 129 days after the ship set sail.

A map of this incredible cruise can be seen below.

The cruise will provide access to 23 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including:

The Great Barrier Reef (Australia)

Ha Long Bay (Vietnam)

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Sydney Opera House

Princess Cruises is giving guests who book this cruise by October 3, 2025 early booking perks. They include complimentary WiFi, air credits for those who book a balcony cabin or above, roundtrip airport transfers, and onboard credit up to $1,500 per person.

Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, gave the following statement about this new cruise:

“Our upcoming 2027 World Cruise Grand Circle Pacific Voyage is a once-in-a-lifetime journey connecting travelers to the world’s most breathtaking destinations with the signature warmth and elegance only Princess can provide.

“This 129-day adventure is designed for guests who yearn to experience different cultures, history, flavors and the breathtaking spectacles of the Pacific like never before.”

For those who don’t want to sail on all 129 nights of the cruise, shorter world segments are available that include 110-day and 114-day options.

In addition, shorter segments from four to 68 days are available from ports like Auckland, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Vancouver.