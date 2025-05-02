Silversea Begins Their Largest Mediterranean Season Ever

Silversea, an ultra-luxury cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group, has kicked off their largest season ever of cruises in the Mediterranean.

Silversea will have five luxury cruise ships offering 71 cruises around the Mediterranean in 2025. The sailings will visit 95 destinations and the cruise line will stay in the region until November for the first time.

In addition to the region’s most iconic cities, highlight destinations will include those inaccessible to large ships, such as Saint Tropez, Seville, Sete, Monopoli, and Menton, among others.

The five Silversea ships that are sailing in the Mediterranean this year are:

Silver Ray

Silver Dawn

Silver Muse

Silver Spirit

Silver Whisper

A few sample cruises from Silversea’s season are roundtrip sailings from Athens on Silver Muse, a Monte Carlo to Rome sailing on Silver Ray, and a roundtrip cruise from Lisbon on Silver Dawn.

Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea, gave the following statement:

“With a famously diverse offering of iconic cultural experiences, captivating history, and beautiful architecture, the Mediterranean is one of the world’s richest cruising regions and our guests’ enduring interest in its charm has inspired our largest-ever Mediterranean deployment for summer 2025.

“With five ships across varying classes, Silversea’s range of voyage options in the Mediterranean is truly unique and perfectly responds to our guests’ preferred experiences.”