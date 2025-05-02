shore excursions
Cruise NewsSilversea Begins Their Largest Mediterranean Season Ever

Silversea Begins Their Largest Mediterranean Season Ever

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Silversea, an ultra-luxury cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group, has kicked off their largest season ever of cruises in the Mediterranean.

Silversea cruise ship

Silversea will have five luxury cruise ships offering 71 cruises around the Mediterranean in 2025. The sailings will visit 95 destinations and the cruise line will stay in the region until November for the first time.

In addition to the region’s most iconic cities, highlight destinations will include those inaccessible to large ships, such as Saint Tropez, Seville, Sete, Monopoli, and Menton, among others.

The five Silversea ships that are sailing in the Mediterranean this year are:

  • Silver Ray
  • Silver Dawn
  • Silver Muse
  • Silver Spirit
  • Silver Whisper

A few sample cruises from Silversea’s season are roundtrip sailings from Athens on Silver Muse, a Monte Carlo to Rome sailing on Silver Ray, and a roundtrip cruise from Lisbon on Silver Dawn.

Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea, gave the following statement:

“With a famously diverse offering of iconic cultural experiences, captivating history, and beautiful architecture, the Mediterranean is one of the world’s richest cruising regions and our guests’ enduring interest in its charm has inspired our largest-ever Mediterranean deployment for summer 2025.

“With five ships across varying classes, Silversea’s range of voyage options in the Mediterranean is truly unique and perfectly responds to our guests’ preferred experiences.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsSilversea Begins Their Largest Mediterranean Season Ever
Previous article
List of Carnival Cabins That Have a Bathtub on Each Cruise Ship
Next article
129-Day Cruise on Princess Ship Will Visit 20 Countries and 61 Ports

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved