List of Carnival Cabins That Have a Bathtub on Each Cruise Ship

The overwhelming majority of cruise ship cabins do not have a bathtub in the bathroom, just a shower. However, there are cabins on ships that do have bathtubs, even on Carnival Cruise Line.

If you are looking to see if your cabin a Carnival cruise ship has a bathtub, you’ve come to the right place.

We have compiled a comprehensive list of every cabin on each Carnival cruise ship that has a bathtub. You can scroll down to see the complete list. Note, some cruise ships in a class are grouped together if they are the same.

Mardi Gras

Family Harbor Ocean View Suites (category FP) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

4330, 4332, 4370, 4376, 4388, 4394

Carnival Adventure

The staterooms in the following categories have a combination shower and tub:

Ocean Suites (OS, OT): (excluding 9732, 9733)

Byron Beach Ocean View Suite (BV): excluding 6315

Byron Beach Ocean Suites (BY)

Byron Beach Vista Suites (VB): 9105, 9106

The staterooms in the following categories have a separate shower and whirlpool tub:

Byron Beach Vista Suites (VB): 8732, 8733, 9736, 9737

Byron Beach Extended Balcony Suites (EB)

Byron Beach Grand Suites (GB)

Byron Beach Presidential Suites (SB)

Carnival Breeze

All Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub.

7284, 7287, 7294, 7297, 7300, 7304, 7307, 7317, 7321

The following Junior Suites / Ocean Suites / Spa Suites (categories JS/OS/SS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub.

7230, 7233, 7234, 7235, 7242, 7243, 7244, 7245, 7252, 7257, 7258, 7259, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7276, 7277, 7279, 7328, 7333, 7334, 7335, 7350, 7351, 7352, 7355, 7358, 7363, 7364, 7365, 7371, 7372, 7374, 7375, 7377, 7379, 9205, 9206, 11205, 11206, 11215, 11221

The following staterooms (categories 6L/6M/6N) have a Junior-size tub/shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower.

1222, 1224, 1225, 1226, 1227, 1228, 1229, 1230, 1231, 1232, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1236, 1237, 1238, 1239, 1240, 1241, 1242, 1243, 1244, 1245, 1246, 1247, 1248, 1249, 1250, 1251, 1252, 1253, 1255, 1256, 1259, 1260, 1263, 1264, 1267, 1268, 1271, 1272, 1275, 1276, 1279, 1280, 1283, 1284, 1287, 1288, 1291, 1292, 1295, 1296, 1299, 1300, 1303, 1304, 1307, 1308, 1311, 1312, 1316, 1317, 1320, 1321, 1324, 1325, 1328, 1329, 1330, 1332, 1333, 1334, 1335, 1336, 1338, 1339, 1341, 1342, 1345, 1346, 1349, 1350, 1353, 1354, 1355, 1358, 1360, 1361, 1362, 1363, 1364, 1366, 1368, 1369, 1370, 1371, 1372, 1374, 1375, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1379, 1381, 1382, 1383, 1385, 1386, 1378, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1393, 1397, 1398, 1401, 1402, 1404, 1405, 1406, 1408, 1409, 1410, 1412, 1415, 1416, 1419, 1420, 1421, 1423, 1424, 1425, 1427, 1428, 1431, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1443, 1447, 1450, 1451, 1455, 1459, 1463, 2226, 2228, 2230, 2231, 2232, 2234, 2235, 2236, 2238, 2240, 2242, 2243, 2244, 2246, 2247, 2253, 2255, 2259, 2263, 2267, 2271, 2416, 2418, 2420, 2424, 2428, 2432, 2436, 2440, 2443, 2444, 2445, 2447, 2448, 2449, 2453, 2457, 2460, 2461, 2465, 2469, 2473, 2485

Carnival Celebration

Family Harbor Ocean View Suites (category FP) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

4330, 4332, 4370, 4376, 4388, 4394

Carnival Conquest, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Glory, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Valor

Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination whirlpool tub/shower.

7288, 7289, 7294, 7295, 7298, 7299, 7306, 7307, 7312, 7315

Ocean Suites (category OS) have a combination whirlpool tub/shower. (All except Carnival Freedom)

7230, 7231, 7233, 7238, 7239, 7242, 7243, 7248, 7249, 7250, 7251, 7258, 7259, 7262, 7263, 7264, 7265, 7266, 7267, 7268, 7269, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7275, 7278, 7279, 7282, 7283, 7314, 7317, 7322, 7325, 7326, 7330, 7333

7228 is a Fully Accessible suite.

On Carnival Glory, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Valor, 7228 has a roll-in shower and a separate whirlpool tub. On Carnival Conquest, 7228 has a whirlpool tub and transfer-type shower.

Junior Suites (categories JS) have a combination whirlpool tub/shower on the same three ships.

9205, 9206

Captain’s Suites (category CS) have two bathrooms on all five ships. The bathroom in the bedroom is equipped with a whirlpool tub with a handheld shower spray; the bathroom in the living area has a shower.

All ships except Liberty: 9202, 9203

Carnival Liberty: 9199, 9200

Carnival Dream

All Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub.

7284, 7287, 7294, 7297, 7300, 7303, 7304, 7307, 7312, 7316, 7317, 7321

The following Junior Suites / Ocean Suites / Spa Suites (categories JS/OS/SS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub.

7230, 7233, 7234, 7235, 7242, 7243, 7244, 7245, 7256, 7257, 7258, 8259, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7276, 7277, 7279, 7328, 7330, 7333, 7335, 7346, 7348, 7351, 7355, 7358, 7360, 7363, 7365, 7368, 7370, 7371, 7375, 7377, 7379, 9205, 9206, 11205, 11206, 11215, 11221

The following staterooms (categories 6L/6M/6N) have a Junior-size tub/shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower.

1214, 1215, 1216, 1217, 1218, 1219, 1220, 1221, 1222, 1223, 1224, 1225, 1226, 1227, 1228, 1229, 1230, 1231, 1232, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1236, 1237, 1238, 1239, 1240, 1241, 1242, 1243, 1244, 1245, 1248, 1249, 1252, 1253, 1256, 1257, 1260, 1261, 1264, 1265, 1268, 1269, 1272, 1273, 1276, 1277, 1280, 1281, 1284, 1285, 1288, 1289, 1292, 1293, 1296, 1297, 1300, 1301, 1304, 1305, 1308, 1309, 1312, 1315, 1316, 1319, 1320, 1322, 1323, 1324, 1325, 1326, 1328, 1329, 1330, 1331, 1334, 1335, 1338, 1339, 1340, 1343, 1344, 1345, 1348, 1349, 1352, 1353, 1354, 1356, 1357, 1358, 1360, 1361, 1362, 1364, 1365, 1366, 1367, 1368, 1369, 1370, 1371, 1372, 1373, 1375, 1376, 1377, 1379, 1380, 1381, 1383, 1384, 1387, 1388, 1391, 1392, 1395, 1396, 1398, 1399, 1400, 1402, 1403, 1406, 1407, 1408, 1409, 1411, 1412, 1415, 1416, 1419, 1420, 1421, 1424, 1427, 1428, 1431, 1432, 1435, 1439, 1442, 1443, 1447, 1451, 1455, 2226, 2228, 2230, 2231, 2232, 2234, 2235, 2236, 2238, 2240, 2241, 2242, 2243, 2244, 2246, 2247, 2251, 2255, 2259, 2263, 2267, 2271, 2416, 2418, 2420, 2424, 2428, 2432, 3436, 2440, 2443, 2444, 2445, 2447, 2448, 2449, 2453, 2457, 2460, 2461, 2465, 2469, 2473, 2485

Carnival Elation

The following Grand Suites (ES, GS and GV) have a bathtub with a shower faucet:

U73, U74, U75, U76, U79, U80, U83, U84, U87, U88, U89, U90, U93, U94, U97, U98, U101, U102, U103, U104, U107, U108, U111, U112, G3 and G4.

The following Junior Suite (JS) has a bathtub with a shower faucet:

P225

The following Grand Suites (GS) have a roll-in shower stall but do not have a bathtub:

U69, U70, U114 and U11

Carnival Encounter

The staterooms in the following categories have a combination shower and tub:

Ocean Suite (categories OS, OT) (excluding 9732, 9733)

Byron Beach Ocean Suite (BY)

Byron Beach Vista Suite (VB): 8732, 8733, 9736, 9737

The staterooms in the following categories have a separate shower and whirlpool tub:

Byron Beach Vista Suite (VB): 9105, 9106

Byron Beach Extended Balcony Suite (EB)

Byron Beach Grand Suite (GB)

Byron Beach Presidential Suite (SB)

Carnival Firenze

All Ocean Suites (category OS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower:

7231, 7235, 7236, 7240, 7241, 7247, 7355, 7356, 7359, 7360, 7420, 9205, 9206, 11205, 11206, 11211, 11217, 14205, 14206

7418 has a roll-in shower and whirlpool tub

The following staterooms (categories 6L/6M) have a Junior-size tub/shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower:

Category 6L: 1226, 1227, 1230, 1231, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1238, 1239, 1242, 1243, 1246, 1247, 1250, 1251, 1253, 1254, 1256, 1420, 1424, 1426, 1428, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1441, 1443, 1444, 1447, 1448, 1451, 1452, 1455, 1456, 1457, 1460, 1461, 1464, 1465, 1468, 1469, 1473, 1477, 1481

Category 6M: 1255, 1257, 1258, 1259, 1260, 1261, 1262, 1263, 1264, 1266, 1267, 1268, 1270, 1271, 1274, 1275, 1278, 1279, 1282, 1283, 1286, 1287, 1290, 1291, 1294, 1295, 1298, 1299, 1302, 1303, 1306, 1307, 1310, 1311, 1314, 1317, 1318, 1321, 1322, 1325, 1326, 1329, 1330, 1333, 1334, 1337, 1338, 1341, 1342, 1344, 1345, 1346, 1347, 1348, 1349, 1350, 1352, 1353, 1354, 1357, 1358, 1360, 1361, 1363, 1364, 1367, 1368, 1369, 1372, 1373, 1374, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1380, 1381, 1382, 1384, 1385, 1386, 1388, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1392, 1393, 1394, 1395, 1397, 1398, 1399, 1401, 1402, 1403, 1405, 1406, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1414, 1416, 1417, 1418, 1419, 1423, 1427, 1431, 1433, 2207, 2210, 2211, 2214, 2217, 2218, 2220, 2221, 2224, 2225, 2228, 2229, 2232, 2233, 2236, 2237, 2240, 2241, 2244, 2245, 2248, 2249, 2253, 2412, 2414, 2416, 2420, 2424, 2428, 2432, 2435, 2436, 2437, 2439, 2440, 2443, 2444, 2447, 2448, 2451, 2452, 2455, 2459, 2463, 2467, 2468, 2471, 2475, 2489, 3214, 3215, 3217, 3218, 3219, 3220, 3223, 3225, 3226, 3228, 3231, 3234

Carnival Horizon

All Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.

7294, 7299, 7300, 7305, 7311, 7319, 7406, 7415

All Junior Suites (category JS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.

9205, 9206

All Ocean Suites (category OS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.

7226, 7230, 7231, 7235, 7236, 7240, 7241, 7247, 7250, 7254, 7255, 7259, 7326, 7329, 7330, 7333, 7346, 7349, 7350, 7353, 7354, 7359, 7360, 7363, 7368, 7369, 7370, 7373, 7375, 7377, 7378, 7380, 7381, 7383, 7384, 7388, 7389, 7393

All Cloud 9 Spa Ocean Suites (category SS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.

11205, 11206, 11215, 11221, 14205, 14206

All Family Harbor Suites (category FS) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

2398, 2400, 2402, 2404, 2408, 2409, 2410, 2411, 2414, 2415, 2416, 2417, 2421, 2425, 2431, 2433

All Family Harbor staterooms (category FJ) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

2418, 2420, 2422, 2426, 2430, 2434, 2435, 2437, 2438, 2439, 2442, 2443, 2446, 2447, 2450, 2451, 2454, 2455, 2458, 2459, 2463, 2467, 2471, 2474, 2475, 2489

The following Deluxe Ocean View staterooms (category 6L) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

1226, 1227, 1230, 1231, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1238, 1239, 1242, 1243, 1246, 1247, 1250, 1251, 1253, 1254, 1256, 1420, 1424, 1426, 1428, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1441, 1443, 1444, 1447, 1448, 1451, 1452, 1455, 1456, 1457, 1460, 1461, 1464, 1465, 1468, 1469, 1473, 1477, 1481

The following Deluxe Ocean View staterooms (category 6M) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

1255, 1257, 1258, 1259, 1260, 1261, 1262, 1264, 1265, 1266, 1268, 1269, 1270, 1273, 1274, 1277, 1278, 1281, 1282, 1285, 1286, 1289, 1290, 1293, 1294, 1297, 1298, 1301, 1302, 1305, 1306, 1309, 1310, 1314, 1315, 1318, 1319, 1322, 1323, 1326, 1327, 1330, 1331, 1334, 1335, 1338, 1339, 1342, 1343, 1344, 1346, 1347, 1348, 1349, 1350, 1351, 1352, 1354, 1355, 1358, 1359, 1360, 1363, 1364, 1365, 1367, 1368, 1369, 1372, 1373, 1374, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1380, 1381, 1382, 1384, 1385, 1386, 1388, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1392, 1393, 1394, 1395, 1397, 1398, 1399, 1401, 1402, 1403, 1405, 1406, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1414, 1416, 1417, 1418, 1419, 1423, 1427, 1431, 1433, 2227, 2230, 2231, 2234, 2235, 2238, 2239, 2240, 2243, 2244, 2247, 2248, 2251, 2252, 2255, 2256, 2259, 2260, 2263, 2264, 2267, 2268, 2271, 3201, 3202, 3203, 3204, 3205, 3207, 3208, 3211, 3212, 3216, 3217, 3220

Carnival Jubilee

Family Harbor Ocean View Suites (category FP) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

4330, 4332, 4370, 4376, 4388, 4394

Carnival Legend, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Pride and Carnival Spirit

Grand Suites (GS)

6178, 6180, 6182, 6207, 6215, 6217

Carnival Legend, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Pride: Suites (excluding 6182) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub. 6182 is Fully Accessible and has a roll-in shower and a tub.

Carnival Spirit:

Suites (excluding 6182) have a combination shower/tub, 6182 is Fully Accessible and has a roll-in shower and a tub

Vista Suites (VS) 4228, 4237, 5266, 5295, 6260, 6329, 7296, 7347, 8268, 8273 All suites have a combination shower/tub.

Ocean Suites (OS)

5264, 5293, 6154, 6156, 6157, 6158, 6160, 6162, 6163, 6164, 6166, 6167, 6168, 6170, 6172, 6173, 6174, 6175, 6176, 6181, 6183*, 6185*, 6189, 6195, 6197, 6203, 6258, 6327, 7298, 7345, 8266, 8271

All suites have a combination shower/tub

*6183 and 6185 are not suites on Carnival Legend, Carnival Pride and Carnival Spirit and do not have a tub

Junior Suites (JS)

4226, 4235, all suites have a combination shower/tub

Carnival Luminosa

The following suites have a combination whirlpool tub with a shower:

Grand Vista Suite (GV)

4399, 4417, 5394, 5399, 6406, 6417, 7396, 7405, 8374, 8395

Extended Grand Suite (ES)

7305, 7307, 7308, 7309, 7310, 7312

Grand Suites (GS)

5201, 5202

Cloud 9 Spa Suite (SS)

8201, 8202, 8203, 8204

Ocean Suites (OS)

6312, 6314, 6315, 6317, 6318, 6319, 6320, 6321, 6322, 6323, 6325, 7311, 7314, 7315, 7316, 8292, 8294, 8296, 8298, 8300, 8301, 8302, 8303, 8305, 8307, 8309, 8311

Junior Suites (JS)

5350, 5351*, 6201, 6202, (* 5351 is an Ambulatory Accessible Stateroom (AAC))

Carnival Magic

The following Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub.

7284, 7287, 7294, 7297, 7300, 7303, 7304 ,7307 ,7317, 7321

The following Junior Suites / Ocean Suites / Spa Suites (categories JS, OS and SS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub.

7230, 7233, 7234, 7235, 7242, 7243, 7244, 7245, 7252, 7257, 7258, 7259, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7276, 7277, 7279, 7328, 7333, 7334, 7335, 7350, 7351, 7352, 7355, 7358, 7363, 7364, 7365, 7371, 7372, 7374, 7375, 7377, 7379, 9205, 9206, 11205, 11206, 11215, 11221

The following Deluxe Ocean View Staterooms (categories 6L, 6M and 6N) have a Junior-size tub/shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower.

1222, 1224, 1225, 1226, 1227, 1228, 1229, 1230, 1231, 1232, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1236, 1237, 1238, 1239, 1240, 1241, 1242, 1243, 1244, 1245, 1246, 1247, 1248, 1249, 1250, 1251, 1252, 1253, 1255, 1256, 1259, 1260, 1263, 1264, 1267, 1268, 1271, 1272, 1275, 1276, 1279, 1280, 1283, 1284, 1287, 1288, 1291, 1292, 1295, 1296, 1299, 1300, 1303, 1304, 1307, 1308, 1311, 1312, 1316, 1317, 1320, 1321, 1324, 1325, 1328, 1329, 1330, 1332, 1333, 1334, 1335, 1336, 1338, 1339, 1341, 1342, 1345, 1346, 1349, 1350, 1353, 1354, 1355, 1358, 1360, 1361, 1362, 1363, 1364, 1366, 1368, 1369, 1370, 1371, 1372, 1374, 1375, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1379, 1381, 1382, 1383, 1385, 1386, 1387, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1393, 1394, 1397, 1398, 1401, 1402, 1404, 1405, 1406, 1408, 1409, 1410, 1412, 1415, 1416, 1419, 1420, 1421, 1423, 1424, 1425, 1427, 1428, 1431, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1443, 1447, 1450, 1451, 1455, 1459, 1463, 2226, 2228, 2230, 2231, 2232, 2234, 2235, 2236, 2238, 2240, 2241, 2242, 2243, 2244, 2246, 2247, 2253, 2255, 2259, 2263, 2267, 2271, 2416, 2418, 2420, 2424, 2428, 2432, 2436, 2440, 2443, 2444, 2445, 2447, 2448, 2449, 2453, 2457, 2460, 2461, 2465, 2469, 2473, 2485.

Carnival Paradise

The following Grand Suites (ES, GS and GV) have a bathtub with a shower faucet:

U73, U74, U75, U76, U79, U80, U83, U84, U87, U88, U89, U90, U93, U94, U97, U98, U101, U102, U103, U104, U107, U108, U111, U112, G3 and G4.

The following Grand Suites (GS) have a roll-in shower stall but do not have a bathtub:

U69, U70, U114 and U115.

Carnival Panorama

All Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.

7294, 7299, 7300, 7305, 7311, 7319, 7406, 7415

All Junior Suites (category JS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.

9205, 9206

All Ocean Suites (category OS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.

7226, 7230, 7231, 7235, 7236, 7240, 7241, 7247, 7250, 7254, 7255, 7259, 7326, 7329, 7346, 7350, 7353, 7354, 7359, 7360, 7363, 7368, 7369, 7370, 7373, 7375, 7378, 7380, 7381, 7383, 7384, 7388, 7389, 7393

All Cloud 9 Spa Ocean Suites (category SS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.

11205, 11206, 11215, 11221, 14205, 14206

All Family Harbor Suites (category FS) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

2398, 2400, 2402, 2404, 2408, 2409, 2410, 2411, 2414, 2415, 2416, 2417, 2421, 2425, 2431, 2433

All Family Harbor staterooms (category FJ) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

2418, 2420, 2422, 2426, 2430, 2434, 2435, 2437, 2438, 2439, 2442, 2443, 2446, 2447, 2450, 2451, 2454, 2455, 2458, 2459, 2463, 2467, 2471, 2474, 2475, 2489

The following Deluxe Ocean View staterooms (category 6L) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

1226, 1227, 1230, 1231, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1238, 1239, 1242, 1243, 1246, 1247, 1250, 1251, 1253, 1254, 1256, 1420, 1424, 1426, 1428, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1441, 1443, 1444, 1447, 1448, 1451, 1452, 1455, 1456, 1457, 1460, 1461, 1464, 1465, 1468, 1469, 1473, 1477, 1481

The following Deluxe Ocean View staterooms (category 6M) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

1255, 1257, 1258, 1259, 1260, 1261, 1262, 1264, 1265, 1266, 1268, 1269, 1270, 1273, 1274, 1277, 1278, 1281, 1282, 1285, 1286, 1289, 1290, 1293, 1294, 1297, 1298, 1301, 1302, 1305, 1306, 1309, 1310, 1314, 1315, 1318, 1319, 1322, 1323, 1326, 1327, 1330, 1331, 1334, 1335, 1338, 1339, 1342, 1343, 1344, 1346, 1347, 1348, 1349, 1350, 1351, 1352, 1354, 1355, 1358, 1359, 1360, 1363, 1364, 1365, 1367, 1368, 1369, 1372, 1373, 1374, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1380, 1381, 1382, 1384, 1385, 1386, 1388, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1392, 1393, 1394, 1395, 1397, 1398, 1399, 1401, 1402, 1403, 1405, 1406, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1414, 1416, 1417, 1418, 1419, 1423, 1427, 1431, 1433, 2227, 2230, 2231, 2234, 2235, 2238, 2239, 2240, 2243, 2244, 2247, 2248, 2251, 2252, 2255, 2256, 2259, 2260, 2263, 2264, 2267, 2268, 2271, 3201, 3202, 3203, 3204, 3205, 3207, 3208, 3211, 3212, 3216, 3217, 3220

Carnival Radiance

The following Captain’s Suites have a combination tub with shower in the bedroom bathroom and a shower in the living area bathroom:

Category CS: 9202, 9203

The following Grand Suites have a combination tub with shower:

Category GS: 7288*, 7289, 7294, 7295, 7298, 7299, 7306, 7307

* 7288 has a roll-in shower and separate tub

The following Grand Suites (with extended balcony) have a combination tub with shower:

Category ES:

5342, 5343

The following Ocean Suites have a combination tub with shower:

Category OS: 7228, 7230, 7231, 7233, 7238, 7239, 7242, 7243, 7248, 7249, 7250, 7251, 7258, 7259, 7262, 7263, 7264, 7265, 7266, 7267, 7268, 7269, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7275, 7278, 7279, 7282, 7283, 7312, 7314, 7315, 7317, 7322, 7325, 7326, 7329

Carnival Splendor

Junior Suites (category JS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub:

9205, 9206

Ocean Suites (category OS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub:

7230, 7231, 7233, 7236, 7239, 7240, 7243, 7246, 7248, 7249, 7253, 7264, 7266, 7267, 7268, 7269, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7275, 7277, 7278, 7281, 7282, 7285, 7318, 7322, 7323, 7327, 7328, 7330, 7333, 7335

7226: this suite has a roll-in shower and whirlpool tub

Cloud 9 Spa Suites (category SS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub:

1024, 1025, 1028, 1029

Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub:

7288, 7291, 7294, 7297, 7300, 7303, 7306, 7309, 7312, 7317

The Captain’s Suites (category CS) have two bathrooms. The bathroom in the bedroom is equipped with a whirlpool but with a handheld shower spray; the bathroom in the living area has a shower.

9202, 9203

Carnival Sunrise

The following Captain’s Suites have a combination tub with shower in the bedroom bathroom and a shower in the living area bathroom:

Category CS: 9202, 9203

The following Grand Suites have a combination tub with shower:

Category GS: 7288*, 7289, 7294, 7295, 7298, 7299, 7306, 7307

* 7288 has a roll-in shower and separate tub

The following Grand Suites (with extended balcony) have a combination tub with shower:

Category ES: 5342, 5343

The following Ocean Suites have a combination tub with shower:

Category OS: 7228, 7230, 7231, 7233, 7238, 7239, 7242, 7243, 7248, 7249, 7250, 7251, 7258, 7259, 7262, 7263, 7264, 7265, 7266, 7267, 7268, 7269, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7275, 7278, 7279, 7282, 7283, 7312, 7314, 7315, 7317, 7322, 7325, 7326, 7329, 9205

Carnival Sunshine

All Suites are equipped with a combination shower/whirlpool tub.

Captain Suites (category CS) 9115, 9128

Grand Suites (category GS) 7188, 7189, 7194, 7195, 7198, 7199, 7206, 7207

Ocean Suites (category OS) 5340, 5341, 7128, 7130, 7131, 7133, 7138, 7139, 7142, 7143, 7148, 7149, 7150, 7151, 7158, 7159, 7162, 7163, 7164, 7165, 7166, 7167, 7168, 7169, 7170, 7171, 7172, 7173, 7174, 7175, 7178, 7179, 7182, 7183, 7212, 7214, 7215, 7217, 7222, 7225, 7226, 7229

Spa Ocean Suites (category SS) 10107, 12001, 12002

Carnival Venezia

All Ocean Suites (Category OS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower:

7231, 7235, 7236, 7240, 7241, 7247, 7355, 7356, 7359, 7360, 7420, 9205, 9206, 11205, 11206, 11211, 11217, 14205, 14206

7418 has a roll-in shower and whirlpool tub

The following staterooms (categories 6L/6M) have a Junior-size tub/shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower.

Category 6L: 1226, 1227, 1230, 1231, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1238, 1239, 1242, 1243, 1246, 1247, 1250, 1251, 1253, 1254, 1256, 1420, 1424, 1426, 1428, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1441, 1442, 1444, 1447, 1448, 1451, 1452, 1455, 1456, 1457, 1460, 1461, 1464, 1465, 1468, 1469, 1473, 1477, 1481

Category 6M: 1255, 1257, 1258, 1259, 1260, 1261, 1262, 1263, 1264, 1266, 1267, 1268, 1270, 1271, 1274, 1275, 1278, 1279, 1282, 1283, 1286, 1287, 1290, 1291, 1294, 1295, 1298, 1299, 1302, 1303, 1307, 1310, 1311, 1314, 1317, 1318, 1321, 1322, 1325, 1329, 1330, 1333, 1334, 1337, 1338, 1341, 1342, 1344, 1345, 1346, 1347, 1348, 1349, 1350, 1352, 1353, 1354, 1357, 1358, 1360, 1361, 1363, 1364, 1367, 1368, 1369, 1372, 1373, 1374, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1380, 1381, 1382, 1384, 1385, 1386, 1388, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1392, 1393, 1394, 1395, 1397, 1398, 1399, 1401, 1402, 1403, 1405, 1406, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1414, 1416, 1417, 1418, 1419, 1423, 1427, 1431, 1433, 2207, 2210, 2211, 2214, 2217, 2218, 2220, 2221, 2224, 2225, 2228, 2229, 2232, 2233, 2236, 2237, 2240, 2241, 2244, 2245, 2248, 2249, 2253, 2412, 2414, 2416, 2420, 2424, 2428, 2432, 2435, 2436, 2437, 2439, 2440, 2443, 2444, 2447, 2448, 2451, 2452, 2455, 2459, 2463, 2467, 2468, 2471, 2475, 2489, 3201, 3202, 3203, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3207, 3208, 3209, 3210, 3211, 3212

Carnival Vista

All Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.

7294, 7299, 7300, 7305, 7311, 7319, 7406, 7415

All Junior Suites (category JS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.

9205, 9206

All Ocean Suites (category OS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.

7226, 7230, 7231, 7235, 7236, 7240, 7241, 7247, 7250, 7254, 7255, 7259, 7326, 7329, 7346, 7350, 7353, 7354, 7359, 7360, 7363, 7368, 7369, 7370, 7373, 7375, 7378, 7380, 7381, 7383, 7384, 7388, 7389, 7393

All Cloud 9 Spa Ocean Suites (category SS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.

11205, 11206, 11215, 11221, 14205, 14206

All Family Harbor Suites (category FS) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

2398, 2400, 2402, 2404, 2408, 2409, 2410, 2411, 2414, 2415, 2416, 2417, 2421, 2425, 2431, 2433

All Family Harbor staterooms (category FJ) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

2418, 2420, 2422, 2426, 2430, 2434, 2435, 2437, 2438, 2439, 2442, 2443, 2446, 2447, 2450, 2451, 2454, 2455, 2458, 2459, 2463, 2467, 2471, 2474, 2475, 2489

The following Deluxe Ocean View staterooms (category 6L) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

1226, 1227, 1230, 1231, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1238, 1239, 1242, 1243, 1246, 1247, 1250, 1251, 1253, 1254, 1256, 1420, 1424, 1426, 1428, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1441, 1443, 1444, 1447, 1448, 1451, 1452, 1455, 1456, 1457, 1460, 1461, 1464, 1465, 1468, 1469, 1473, 1477, 1481

The following Deluxe Ocean View staterooms (category 6M) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.

1255, 1257, 1258, 1259, 1260, 1261, 1262, 1264, 1265, 1266, 1268, 1269, 1270, 1273, 1274, 1277, 1278, 1281, 1282, 1285, 1286, 1289, 1290, 1293, 1294, 1297, 1298, 1301, 1302, 1305, 1306, 1309, 1310, 1314, 1315, 1318, 1319, 1322, 1323, 1326, 1327, 1330, 1331, 1334, 1335, 1338, 1339, 1342, 1343, 1344, 1346, 1347, 1348, 1349, 1350, 1351, 1352, 1354, 1355, 1358, 1359, 1360, 1363, 1364, 1365, 1367, 1368, 1369, 1372, 1373, 1374, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1380, 1381, 1382, 1384, 1385, 1386, 1388, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1392, 1393, 1394, 1395, 1397, 1398, 1399, 1401, 1402, 1403, 1405, 1406, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1414, 1416, 1417, 1418, 1419, 1423, 1427, 1431, 1433, 2227, 2230, 2231, 2234, 2235, 2238, 2239, 2240, 2243, 2244, 2247, 2248, 2251, 2252, 2255, 2256, 2259, 2260, 2263, 2264, 2267, 2268, 2271, 3201, 3202, 3203, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3207, 3208, 3209, 3210, 3211, 3212