List of Carnival Cabins That Have a Bathtub on Each Cruise Ship

The overwhelming majority of cruise ship cabins do not have a bathtub in the bathroom, just a shower. However, there are cabins on ships that do have bathtubs, even on Carnival Cruise Line.
If you are looking to see if your cabin a Carnival cruise ship has a bathtub, you’ve come to the right place.
We have compiled a comprehensive list of every cabin on each Carnival cruise ship that has a bathtub. You can scroll down to see the complete list. Note, some cruise ships in a class are grouped together if they are the same.
Mardi Gras
Family Harbor Ocean View Suites (category FP) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 4330, 4332, 4370, 4376, 4388, 4394
Carnival Adventure
The staterooms in the following categories have a combination shower and tub:
- Ocean Suites (OS, OT): (excluding 9732, 9733)
- Byron Beach Ocean View Suite (BV): excluding 6315
- Byron Beach Ocean Suites (BY)
- Byron Beach Vista Suites (VB): 9105, 9106
The staterooms in the following categories have a separate shower and whirlpool tub:
- Byron Beach Vista Suites (VB): 8732, 8733, 9736, 9737
- Byron Beach Extended Balcony Suites (EB)
- Byron Beach Grand Suites (GB)
- Byron Beach Presidential Suites (SB)
Carnival Breeze
All Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub.
- 7284, 7287, 7294, 7297, 7300, 7304, 7307, 7317, 7321
The following Junior Suites / Ocean Suites / Spa Suites (categories JS/OS/SS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub.
- 7230, 7233, 7234, 7235, 7242, 7243, 7244, 7245, 7252, 7257, 7258, 7259, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7276, 7277, 7279, 7328, 7333, 7334, 7335, 7350, 7351, 7352, 7355, 7358, 7363, 7364, 7365, 7371, 7372, 7374, 7375, 7377, 7379, 9205, 9206, 11205, 11206, 11215, 11221
The following staterooms (categories 6L/6M/6N) have a Junior-size tub/shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower.
- 1222, 1224, 1225, 1226, 1227, 1228, 1229, 1230, 1231, 1232, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1236, 1237, 1238, 1239, 1240, 1241, 1242, 1243, 1244, 1245, 1246, 1247, 1248, 1249, 1250, 1251, 1252, 1253, 1255, 1256, 1259, 1260, 1263, 1264, 1267, 1268, 1271, 1272, 1275, 1276, 1279, 1280, 1283, 1284, 1287, 1288, 1291, 1292, 1295, 1296, 1299, 1300, 1303, 1304, 1307, 1308, 1311, 1312, 1316, 1317, 1320, 1321, 1324, 1325, 1328, 1329, 1330, 1332, 1333, 1334, 1335, 1336, 1338, 1339, 1341, 1342, 1345, 1346, 1349, 1350, 1353, 1354, 1355, 1358, 1360, 1361, 1362, 1363, 1364, 1366, 1368, 1369, 1370, 1371, 1372, 1374, 1375, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1379, 1381, 1382, 1383, 1385, 1386, 1378, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1393, 1397, 1398, 1401, 1402, 1404, 1405, 1406, 1408, 1409, 1410, 1412, 1415, 1416, 1419, 1420, 1421, 1423, 1424, 1425, 1427, 1428, 1431, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1443, 1447, 1450, 1451, 1455, 1459, 1463, 2226, 2228, 2230, 2231, 2232, 2234, 2235, 2236, 2238, 2240, 2242, 2243, 2244, 2246, 2247, 2253, 2255, 2259, 2263, 2267, 2271, 2416, 2418, 2420, 2424, 2428, 2432, 2436, 2440, 2443, 2444, 2445, 2447, 2448, 2449, 2453, 2457, 2460, 2461, 2465, 2469, 2473, 2485
Carnival Celebration
Family Harbor Ocean View Suites (category FP) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 4330, 4332, 4370, 4376, 4388, 4394
Carnival Conquest, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Glory, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Valor
Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination whirlpool tub/shower.
- 7288, 7289, 7294, 7295, 7298, 7299, 7306, 7307, 7312, 7315
Ocean Suites (category OS) have a combination whirlpool tub/shower. (All except Carnival Freedom)
- 7230, 7231, 7233, 7238, 7239, 7242, 7243, 7248, 7249, 7250, 7251, 7258, 7259, 7262, 7263, 7264, 7265, 7266, 7267, 7268, 7269, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7275, 7278, 7279, 7282, 7283, 7314, 7317, 7322, 7325, 7326, 7330, 7333
- 7228 is a Fully Accessible suite.
On Carnival Glory, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Valor, 7228 has a roll-in shower and a separate whirlpool tub. On Carnival Conquest, 7228 has a whirlpool tub and transfer-type shower.
Junior Suites (categories JS) have a combination whirlpool tub/shower on the same three ships.
- 9205, 9206
Captain’s Suites (category CS) have two bathrooms on all five ships. The bathroom in the bedroom is equipped with a whirlpool tub with a handheld shower spray; the bathroom in the living area has a shower.
- All ships except Liberty: 9202, 9203
- Carnival Liberty: 9199, 9200
Carnival Dream
All Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub.
- 7284, 7287, 7294, 7297, 7300, 7303, 7304, 7307, 7312, 7316, 7317, 7321
The following Junior Suites / Ocean Suites / Spa Suites (categories JS/OS/SS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub.
- 7230, 7233, 7234, 7235, 7242, 7243, 7244, 7245, 7256, 7257, 7258, 8259, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7276, 7277, 7279, 7328, 7330, 7333, 7335, 7346, 7348, 7351, 7355, 7358, 7360, 7363, 7365, 7368, 7370, 7371, 7375, 7377, 7379, 9205, 9206, 11205, 11206, 11215, 11221
The following staterooms (categories 6L/6M/6N) have a Junior-size tub/shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower.
- 1214, 1215, 1216, 1217, 1218, 1219, 1220, 1221, 1222, 1223, 1224, 1225, 1226, 1227, 1228, 1229, 1230, 1231, 1232, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1236, 1237, 1238, 1239, 1240, 1241, 1242, 1243, 1244, 1245, 1248, 1249, 1252, 1253, 1256, 1257, 1260, 1261, 1264, 1265, 1268, 1269, 1272, 1273, 1276, 1277, 1280, 1281, 1284, 1285, 1288, 1289, 1292, 1293, 1296, 1297, 1300, 1301, 1304, 1305, 1308, 1309, 1312, 1315, 1316, 1319, 1320, 1322, 1323, 1324, 1325, 1326, 1328, 1329, 1330, 1331, 1334, 1335, 1338, 1339, 1340, 1343, 1344, 1345, 1348, 1349, 1352, 1353, 1354, 1356, 1357, 1358, 1360, 1361, 1362, 1364, 1365, 1366, 1367, 1368, 1369, 1370, 1371, 1372, 1373, 1375, 1376, 1377, 1379, 1380, 1381, 1383, 1384, 1387, 1388, 1391, 1392, 1395, 1396, 1398, 1399, 1400, 1402, 1403, 1406, 1407, 1408, 1409, 1411, 1412, 1415, 1416, 1419, 1420, 1421, 1424, 1427, 1428, 1431, 1432, 1435, 1439, 1442, 1443, 1447, 1451, 1455, 2226, 2228, 2230, 2231, 2232, 2234, 2235, 2236, 2238, 2240, 2241, 2242, 2243, 2244, 2246, 2247, 2251, 2255, 2259, 2263, 2267, 2271, 2416, 2418, 2420, 2424, 2428, 2432, 3436, 2440, 2443, 2444, 2445, 2447, 2448, 2449, 2453, 2457, 2460, 2461, 2465, 2469, 2473, 2485
Carnival Elation
The following Grand Suites (ES, GS and GV) have a bathtub with a shower faucet:
- U73, U74, U75, U76, U79, U80, U83, U84, U87, U88, U89, U90, U93, U94, U97, U98, U101, U102, U103, U104, U107, U108, U111, U112, G3 and G4.
The following Junior Suite (JS) has a bathtub with a shower faucet:
- P225
The following Grand Suites (GS) have a roll-in shower stall but do not have a bathtub:
- U69, U70, U114 and U11
Carnival Encounter
The staterooms in the following categories have a combination shower and tub:
- Ocean Suite (categories OS, OT) (excluding 9732, 9733)
- Byron Beach Ocean Suite (BY)
- Byron Beach Vista Suite (VB): 8732, 8733, 9736, 9737
The staterooms in the following categories have a separate shower and whirlpool tub:
- Byron Beach Vista Suite (VB): 9105, 9106
- Byron Beach Extended Balcony Suite (EB)
- Byron Beach Grand Suite (GB)
- Byron Beach Presidential Suite (SB)
Carnival Firenze
All Ocean Suites (category OS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower:
- 7231, 7235, 7236, 7240, 7241, 7247, 7355, 7356, 7359, 7360, 7420, 9205, 9206, 11205, 11206, 11211, 11217, 14205, 14206
- 7418 has a roll-in shower and whirlpool tub
The following staterooms (categories 6L/6M) have a Junior-size tub/shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower:
- Category 6L: 1226, 1227, 1230, 1231, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1238, 1239, 1242, 1243, 1246, 1247, 1250, 1251, 1253, 1254, 1256, 1420, 1424, 1426, 1428, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1441, 1443, 1444, 1447, 1448, 1451, 1452, 1455, 1456, 1457, 1460, 1461, 1464, 1465, 1468, 1469, 1473, 1477, 1481
- Category 6M: 1255, 1257, 1258, 1259, 1260, 1261, 1262, 1263, 1264, 1266, 1267, 1268, 1270, 1271, 1274, 1275, 1278, 1279, 1282, 1283, 1286, 1287, 1290, 1291, 1294, 1295, 1298, 1299, 1302, 1303, 1306, 1307, 1310, 1311, 1314, 1317, 1318, 1321, 1322, 1325, 1326, 1329, 1330, 1333, 1334, 1337, 1338, 1341, 1342, 1344, 1345, 1346, 1347, 1348, 1349, 1350, 1352, 1353, 1354, 1357, 1358, 1360, 1361, 1363, 1364, 1367, 1368, 1369, 1372, 1373, 1374, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1380, 1381, 1382, 1384, 1385, 1386, 1388, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1392, 1393, 1394, 1395, 1397, 1398, 1399, 1401, 1402, 1403, 1405, 1406, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1414, 1416, 1417, 1418, 1419, 1423, 1427, 1431, 1433, 2207, 2210, 2211, 2214, 2217, 2218, 2220, 2221, 2224, 2225, 2228, 2229, 2232, 2233, 2236, 2237, 2240, 2241, 2244, 2245, 2248, 2249, 2253, 2412, 2414, 2416, 2420, 2424, 2428, 2432, 2435, 2436, 2437, 2439, 2440, 2443, 2444, 2447, 2448, 2451, 2452, 2455, 2459, 2463, 2467, 2468, 2471, 2475, 2489, 3214, 3215, 3217, 3218, 3219, 3220, 3223, 3225, 3226, 3228, 3231, 3234
Carnival Horizon
All Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.
- 7294, 7299, 7300, 7305, 7311, 7319, 7406, 7415
All Junior Suites (category JS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.
- 9205, 9206
All Ocean Suites (category OS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.
- 7226, 7230, 7231, 7235, 7236, 7240, 7241, 7247, 7250, 7254, 7255, 7259, 7326, 7329, 7330, 7333, 7346, 7349, 7350, 7353, 7354, 7359, 7360, 7363, 7368, 7369, 7370, 7373, 7375, 7377, 7378, 7380, 7381, 7383, 7384, 7388, 7389, 7393
All Cloud 9 Spa Ocean Suites (category SS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.
- 11205, 11206, 11215, 11221, 14205, 14206
All Family Harbor Suites (category FS) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 2398, 2400, 2402, 2404, 2408, 2409, 2410, 2411, 2414, 2415, 2416, 2417, 2421, 2425, 2431, 2433
All Family Harbor staterooms (category FJ) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 2418, 2420, 2422, 2426, 2430, 2434, 2435, 2437, 2438, 2439, 2442, 2443, 2446, 2447, 2450, 2451, 2454, 2455, 2458, 2459, 2463, 2467, 2471, 2474, 2475, 2489
The following Deluxe Ocean View staterooms (category 6L) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 1226, 1227, 1230, 1231, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1238, 1239, 1242, 1243, 1246, 1247, 1250, 1251, 1253, 1254, 1256, 1420, 1424, 1426, 1428, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1441, 1443, 1444, 1447, 1448, 1451, 1452, 1455, 1456, 1457, 1460, 1461, 1464, 1465, 1468, 1469, 1473, 1477, 1481
The following Deluxe Ocean View staterooms (category 6M) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 1255, 1257, 1258, 1259, 1260, 1261, 1262, 1264, 1265, 1266, 1268, 1269, 1270, 1273, 1274, 1277, 1278, 1281, 1282, 1285, 1286, 1289, 1290, 1293, 1294, 1297, 1298, 1301, 1302, 1305, 1306, 1309, 1310, 1314, 1315, 1318, 1319, 1322, 1323, 1326, 1327, 1330, 1331, 1334, 1335, 1338, 1339, 1342, 1343, 1344, 1346, 1347, 1348, 1349, 1350, 1351, 1352, 1354, 1355, 1358, 1359, 1360, 1363, 1364, 1365, 1367, 1368, 1369, 1372, 1373, 1374, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1380, 1381, 1382, 1384, 1385, 1386, 1388, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1392, 1393, 1394, 1395, 1397, 1398, 1399, 1401, 1402, 1403, 1405, 1406, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1414, 1416, 1417, 1418, 1419, 1423, 1427, 1431, 1433, 2227, 2230, 2231, 2234, 2235, 2238, 2239, 2240, 2243, 2244, 2247, 2248, 2251, 2252, 2255, 2256, 2259, 2260, 2263, 2264, 2267, 2268, 2271, 3201, 3202, 3203, 3204, 3205, 3207, 3208, 3211, 3212, 3216, 3217, 3220
Carnival Jubilee
Family Harbor Ocean View Suites (category FP) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 4330, 4332, 4370, 4376, 4388, 4394
Carnival Legend, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Pride and Carnival Spirit
Grand Suites (GS)
- 6178, 6180, 6182, 6207, 6215, 6217
Carnival Legend, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Pride: Suites (excluding 6182) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub. 6182 is Fully Accessible and has a roll-in shower and a tub.
Carnival Spirit:
- Suites (excluding 6182) have a combination shower/tub, 6182 is Fully Accessible and has a roll-in shower and a tub
Vista Suites (VS) 4228, 4237, 5266, 5295, 6260, 6329, 7296, 7347, 8268, 8273 All suites have a combination shower/tub.
Ocean Suites (OS)
- 5264, 5293, 6154, 6156, 6157, 6158, 6160, 6162, 6163, 6164, 6166, 6167, 6168, 6170, 6172, 6173, 6174, 6175, 6176, 6181, 6183*, 6185*, 6189, 6195, 6197, 6203, 6258, 6327, 7298, 7345, 8266, 8271
- All suites have a combination shower/tub
- *6183 and 6185 are not suites on Carnival Legend, Carnival Pride and Carnival Spirit and do not have a tub
Junior Suites (JS)
- 4226, 4235, all suites have a combination shower/tub
Carnival Luminosa
The following suites have a combination whirlpool tub with a shower:
Grand Vista Suite (GV)
- 4399, 4417, 5394, 5399, 6406, 6417, 7396, 7405, 8374, 8395
Extended Grand Suite (ES)
- 7305, 7307, 7308, 7309, 7310, 7312
Grand Suites (GS)
- 5201, 5202
Cloud 9 Spa Suite (SS)
- 8201, 8202, 8203, 8204
Ocean Suites (OS)
- 6312, 6314, 6315, 6317, 6318, 6319, 6320, 6321, 6322, 6323, 6325, 7311, 7314, 7315, 7316, 8292, 8294, 8296, 8298, 8300, 8301, 8302, 8303, 8305, 8307, 8309, 8311
Junior Suites (JS)
- 5350, 5351*, 6201, 6202, (* 5351 is an Ambulatory Accessible Stateroom (AAC))
Carnival Magic
The following Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub.
- 7284, 7287, 7294, 7297, 7300, 7303, 7304 ,7307 ,7317, 7321
The following Junior Suites / Ocean Suites / Spa Suites (categories JS, OS and SS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub.
- 7230, 7233, 7234, 7235, 7242, 7243, 7244, 7245, 7252, 7257, 7258, 7259, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7276, 7277, 7279, 7328, 7333, 7334, 7335, 7350, 7351, 7352, 7355, 7358, 7363, 7364, 7365, 7371, 7372, 7374, 7375, 7377, 7379, 9205, 9206, 11205, 11206, 11215, 11221
The following Deluxe Ocean View Staterooms (categories 6L, 6M and 6N) have a Junior-size tub/shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower.
- 1222, 1224, 1225, 1226, 1227, 1228, 1229, 1230, 1231, 1232, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1236, 1237, 1238, 1239, 1240, 1241, 1242, 1243, 1244, 1245, 1246, 1247, 1248, 1249, 1250, 1251, 1252, 1253, 1255, 1256, 1259, 1260, 1263, 1264, 1267, 1268, 1271, 1272, 1275, 1276, 1279, 1280, 1283, 1284, 1287, 1288, 1291, 1292, 1295, 1296, 1299, 1300, 1303, 1304, 1307, 1308, 1311, 1312, 1316, 1317, 1320, 1321, 1324, 1325, 1328, 1329, 1330, 1332, 1333, 1334, 1335, 1336, 1338, 1339, 1341, 1342, 1345, 1346, 1349, 1350, 1353, 1354, 1355, 1358, 1360, 1361, 1362, 1363, 1364, 1366, 1368, 1369, 1370, 1371, 1372, 1374, 1375, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1379, 1381, 1382, 1383, 1385, 1386, 1387, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1393, 1394, 1397, 1398, 1401, 1402, 1404, 1405, 1406, 1408, 1409, 1410, 1412, 1415, 1416, 1419, 1420, 1421, 1423, 1424, 1425, 1427, 1428, 1431, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1443, 1447, 1450, 1451, 1455, 1459, 1463, 2226, 2228, 2230, 2231, 2232, 2234, 2235, 2236, 2238, 2240, 2241, 2242, 2243, 2244, 2246, 2247, 2253, 2255, 2259, 2263, 2267, 2271, 2416, 2418, 2420, 2424, 2428, 2432, 2436, 2440, 2443, 2444, 2445, 2447, 2448, 2449, 2453, 2457, 2460, 2461, 2465, 2469, 2473, 2485.
Carnival Paradise
The following Grand Suites (ES, GS and GV) have a bathtub with a shower faucet:
- U73, U74, U75, U76, U79, U80, U83, U84, U87, U88, U89, U90, U93, U94, U97, U98, U101, U102, U103, U104, U107, U108, U111, U112, G3 and G4.
The following Grand Suites (GS) have a roll-in shower stall but do not have a bathtub:
- U69, U70, U114 and U115.
Carnival Panorama
All Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.
- 7294, 7299, 7300, 7305, 7311, 7319, 7406, 7415
All Junior Suites (category JS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.
- 9205, 9206
All Ocean Suites (category OS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.
- 7226, 7230, 7231, 7235, 7236, 7240, 7241, 7247, 7250, 7254, 7255, 7259, 7326, 7329, 7346, 7350, 7353, 7354, 7359, 7360, 7363, 7368, 7369, 7370, 7373, 7375, 7378, 7380, 7381, 7383, 7384, 7388, 7389, 7393
All Cloud 9 Spa Ocean Suites (category SS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.
- 11205, 11206, 11215, 11221, 14205, 14206
All Family Harbor Suites (category FS) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 2398, 2400, 2402, 2404, 2408, 2409, 2410, 2411, 2414, 2415, 2416, 2417, 2421, 2425, 2431, 2433
All Family Harbor staterooms (category FJ) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 2418, 2420, 2422, 2426, 2430, 2434, 2435, 2437, 2438, 2439, 2442, 2443, 2446, 2447, 2450, 2451, 2454, 2455, 2458, 2459, 2463, 2467, 2471, 2474, 2475, 2489
The following Deluxe Ocean View staterooms (category 6L) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 1226, 1227, 1230, 1231, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1238, 1239, 1242, 1243, 1246, 1247, 1250, 1251, 1253, 1254, 1256, 1420, 1424, 1426, 1428, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1441, 1443, 1444, 1447, 1448, 1451, 1452, 1455, 1456, 1457, 1460, 1461, 1464, 1465, 1468, 1469, 1473, 1477, 1481
The following Deluxe Ocean View staterooms (category 6M) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 1255, 1257, 1258, 1259, 1260, 1261, 1262, 1264, 1265, 1266, 1268, 1269, 1270, 1273, 1274, 1277, 1278, 1281, 1282, 1285, 1286, 1289, 1290, 1293, 1294, 1297, 1298, 1301, 1302, 1305, 1306, 1309, 1310, 1314, 1315, 1318, 1319, 1322, 1323, 1326, 1327, 1330, 1331, 1334, 1335, 1338, 1339, 1342, 1343, 1344, 1346, 1347, 1348, 1349, 1350, 1351, 1352, 1354, 1355, 1358, 1359, 1360, 1363, 1364, 1365, 1367, 1368, 1369, 1372, 1373, 1374, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1380, 1381, 1382, 1384, 1385, 1386, 1388, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1392, 1393, 1394, 1395, 1397, 1398, 1399, 1401, 1402, 1403, 1405, 1406, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1414, 1416, 1417, 1418, 1419, 1423, 1427, 1431, 1433, 2227, 2230, 2231, 2234, 2235, 2238, 2239, 2240, 2243, 2244, 2247, 2248, 2251, 2252, 2255, 2256, 2259, 2260, 2263, 2264, 2267, 2268, 2271, 3201, 3202, 3203, 3204, 3205, 3207, 3208, 3211, 3212, 3216, 3217, 3220
Carnival Radiance
The following Captain’s Suites have a combination tub with shower in the bedroom bathroom and a shower in the living area bathroom:
- Category CS: 9202, 9203
The following Grand Suites have a combination tub with shower:
- Category GS: 7288*, 7289, 7294, 7295, 7298, 7299, 7306, 7307
* 7288 has a roll-in shower and separate tub
The following Grand Suites (with extended balcony) have a combination tub with shower:
Category ES:
- 5342, 5343
The following Ocean Suites have a combination tub with shower:
- Category OS: 7228, 7230, 7231, 7233, 7238, 7239, 7242, 7243, 7248, 7249, 7250, 7251, 7258, 7259, 7262, 7263, 7264, 7265, 7266, 7267, 7268, 7269, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7275, 7278, 7279, 7282, 7283, 7312, 7314, 7315, 7317, 7322, 7325, 7326, 7329
Carnival Splendor
Junior Suites (category JS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub:
- 9205, 9206
Ocean Suites (category OS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub:
- 7230, 7231, 7233, 7236, 7239, 7240, 7243, 7246, 7248, 7249, 7253, 7264, 7266, 7267, 7268, 7269, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7275, 7277, 7278, 7281, 7282, 7285, 7318, 7322, 7323, 7327, 7328, 7330, 7333, 7335
7226: this suite has a roll-in shower and whirlpool tub
Cloud 9 Spa Suites (category SS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub:
- 1024, 1025, 1028, 1029
Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination shower/whirlpool tub:
- 7288, 7291, 7294, 7297, 7300, 7303, 7306, 7309, 7312, 7317
The Captain’s Suites (category CS) have two bathrooms. The bathroom in the bedroom is equipped with a whirlpool but with a handheld shower spray; the bathroom in the living area has a shower.
- 9202, 9203
Carnival Sunrise
The following Captain’s Suites have a combination tub with shower in the bedroom bathroom and a shower in the living area bathroom:
- Category CS: 9202, 9203
The following Grand Suites have a combination tub with shower:
- Category GS: 7288*, 7289, 7294, 7295, 7298, 7299, 7306, 7307
* 7288 has a roll-in shower and separate tub
The following Grand Suites (with extended balcony) have a combination tub with shower:
- Category ES: 5342, 5343
The following Ocean Suites have a combination tub with shower:
- Category OS: 7228, 7230, 7231, 7233, 7238, 7239, 7242, 7243, 7248, 7249, 7250, 7251, 7258, 7259, 7262, 7263, 7264, 7265, 7266, 7267, 7268, 7269, 7270, 7271, 7272, 7273, 7274, 7275, 7278, 7279, 7282, 7283, 7312, 7314, 7315, 7317, 7322, 7325, 7326, 7329, 9205
Carnival Sunshine
All Suites are equipped with a combination shower/whirlpool tub.
- Captain Suites (category CS) 9115, 9128
- Grand Suites (category GS) 7188, 7189, 7194, 7195, 7198, 7199, 7206, 7207
- Ocean Suites (category OS) 5340, 5341, 7128, 7130, 7131, 7133, 7138, 7139, 7142, 7143, 7148, 7149, 7150, 7151, 7158, 7159, 7162, 7163, 7164, 7165, 7166, 7167, 7168, 7169, 7170, 7171, 7172, 7173, 7174, 7175, 7178, 7179, 7182, 7183, 7212, 7214, 7215, 7217, 7222, 7225, 7226, 7229
- Spa Ocean Suites (category SS) 10107, 12001, 12002
Carnival Venezia
All Ocean Suites (Category OS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower:
- 7231, 7235, 7236, 7240, 7241, 7247, 7355, 7356, 7359, 7360, 7420, 9205, 9206, 11205, 11206, 11211, 11217, 14205, 14206
- 7418 has a roll-in shower and whirlpool tub
The following staterooms (categories 6L/6M) have a Junior-size tub/shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower.
- Category 6L: 1226, 1227, 1230, 1231, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1238, 1239, 1242, 1243, 1246, 1247, 1250, 1251, 1253, 1254, 1256, 1420, 1424, 1426, 1428, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1441, 1442, 1444, 1447, 1448, 1451, 1452, 1455, 1456, 1457, 1460, 1461, 1464, 1465, 1468, 1469, 1473, 1477, 1481
- Category 6M: 1255, 1257, 1258, 1259, 1260, 1261, 1262, 1263, 1264, 1266, 1267, 1268, 1270, 1271, 1274, 1275, 1278, 1279, 1282, 1283, 1286, 1287, 1290, 1291, 1294, 1295, 1298, 1299, 1302, 1303, 1307, 1310, 1311, 1314, 1317, 1318, 1321, 1322, 1325, 1329, 1330, 1333, 1334, 1337, 1338, 1341, 1342, 1344, 1345, 1346, 1347, 1348, 1349, 1350, 1352, 1353, 1354, 1357, 1358, 1360, 1361, 1363, 1364, 1367, 1368, 1369, 1372, 1373, 1374, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1380, 1381, 1382, 1384, 1385, 1386, 1388, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1392, 1393, 1394, 1395, 1397, 1398, 1399, 1401, 1402, 1403, 1405, 1406, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1414, 1416, 1417, 1418, 1419, 1423, 1427, 1431, 1433, 2207, 2210, 2211, 2214, 2217, 2218, 2220, 2221, 2224, 2225, 2228, 2229, 2232, 2233, 2236, 2237, 2240, 2241, 2244, 2245, 2248, 2249, 2253, 2412, 2414, 2416, 2420, 2424, 2428, 2432, 2435, 2436, 2437, 2439, 2440, 2443, 2444, 2447, 2448, 2451, 2452, 2455, 2459, 2463, 2467, 2468, 2471, 2475, 2489, 3201, 3202, 3203, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3207, 3208, 3209, 3210, 3211, 3212
Carnival Vista
All Grand Suites (category GS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.
- 7294, 7299, 7300, 7305, 7311, 7319, 7406, 7415
All Junior Suites (category JS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.
- 9205, 9206
All Ocean Suites (category OS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.
- 7226, 7230, 7231, 7235, 7236, 7240, 7241, 7247, 7250, 7254, 7255, 7259, 7326, 7329, 7346, 7350, 7353, 7354, 7359, 7360, 7363, 7368, 7369, 7370, 7373, 7375, 7378, 7380, 7381, 7383, 7384, 7388, 7389, 7393
All Cloud 9 Spa Ocean Suites (category SS) have a combination whirlpool tub with shower.
- 11205, 11206, 11215, 11221, 14205, 14206
All Family Harbor Suites (category FS) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 2398, 2400, 2402, 2404, 2408, 2409, 2410, 2411, 2414, 2415, 2416, 2417, 2421, 2425, 2431, 2433
All Family Harbor staterooms (category FJ) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 2418, 2420, 2422, 2426, 2430, 2434, 2435, 2437, 2438, 2439, 2442, 2443, 2446, 2447, 2450, 2451, 2454, 2455, 2458, 2459, 2463, 2467, 2471, 2474, 2475, 2489
The following Deluxe Ocean View staterooms (category 6L) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46” x 28”) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 1226, 1227, 1230, 1231, 1233, 1234, 1235, 1238, 1239, 1242, 1243, 1246, 1247, 1250, 1251, 1253, 1254, 1256, 1420, 1424, 1426, 1428, 1432, 1435, 1436, 1439, 1440, 1441, 1443, 1444, 1447, 1448, 1451, 1452, 1455, 1456, 1457, 1460, 1461, 1464, 1465, 1468, 1469, 1473, 1477, 1481
The following Deluxe Ocean View staterooms (category 6M) have a Junior-size tub with shower (46″ x 28″) as well as a separate shower in the full bathroom.
- 1255, 1257, 1258, 1259, 1260, 1261, 1262, 1264, 1265, 1266, 1268, 1269, 1270, 1273, 1274, 1277, 1278, 1281, 1282, 1285, 1286, 1289, 1290, 1293, 1294, 1297, 1298, 1301, 1302, 1305, 1306, 1309, 1310, 1314, 1315, 1318, 1319, 1322, 1323, 1326, 1327, 1330, 1331, 1334, 1335, 1338, 1339, 1342, 1343, 1344, 1346, 1347, 1348, 1349, 1350, 1351, 1352, 1354, 1355, 1358, 1359, 1360, 1363, 1364, 1365, 1367, 1368, 1369, 1372, 1373, 1374, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1380, 1381, 1382, 1384, 1385, 1386, 1388, 1389, 1390, 1391, 1392, 1393, 1394, 1395, 1397, 1398, 1399, 1401, 1402, 1403, 1405, 1406, 1409, 1410, 1411, 1414, 1416, 1417, 1418, 1419, 1423, 1427, 1431, 1433, 2227, 2230, 2231, 2234, 2235, 2238, 2239, 2240, 2243, 2244, 2247, 2248, 2251, 2252, 2255, 2256, 2259, 2260, 2263, 2264, 2267, 2268, 2271, 3201, 3202, 3203, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3207, 3208, 3209, 3210, 3211, 3212