Celebrity Cruise Ship Arrives in Miami for the First Time

Celebrity Beyond, an Edge class cruise ship from Celebrity Cruises, arrived in Miami for the first time just minutes ago.

Celebrity Beyond debuted in the spring of 2022 and is now sailing from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, for the first time. The vessel docked at Royal Caribbean’s Terminal A ahead of its inaugural cruise from the port.

Earlier this morning, the ship arrived in Ft. Lauderdale after a six-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. After all passengers disembarked from the ship, it sailed 25 miles south to Miami where embarkation will begin this afternoon for an 8:00pm departure.

Celebrity Beyond will offer alternating seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami for the next 18 months.

Cruises to the Western Caribbean will visit ports like Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Falmouth and Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The ship’s voyages to the Eastern Caribbean will offer a combination of stops in Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Nassau and St. Kitts, depending on that week’s itinerary. (View Best Prices on Cruises on Celebrity Beyond)

Celebrity Beyond will homeport in Miami until November 2026 when the ship moves a few miles north back to Ft. Lauderdale.

The cruise ship offers the following amenities when it comes to food and drinks:

32 food and beverage experiences

14 cafes, bars and lounges

Eight specialty restaurants

Four main dining restaurants

Four complimentary casual dining venues

Two private restaurants

Celebrity Beyond is a 141,000 gross ton ship that carries 3,260 passengers and debuted in 2022.