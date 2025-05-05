Are Post-Cruise Surveys or Comments Ever Seen by the Crew Members?

Cruise lines rely heavily on the feedback they receive about crew members. But some cruise passengers still wonder if those post-cruise comments ever get seen by those hard-working individuals.

I always try to let the crew members know both through tips and through my words how much they were appreciated on my sailing, but some passengers don’t even fill out the survey at the end, feeling like it doesn’t make a difference.

It’s a question that gets asked a lot within the cruising community: when you take the time to fill out that post-cruise survey, does your feedback, good or bad, actually make its way to the crew members and officers on board?

John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, recently tackled this question on his Facebook page as one person asked if they were just wasting their time.

Heald shared a message he received from a cruiser that doubted the crew member would ever know how much they were appreciated—or criticized. The passenger wondered if such comments – or those sent directly to Heald – were “ignored.”

The cruiser noted this was a “big talking point” with a “general assumption” that feedback wasn’t being passed up to ship leadership. Their pointed question to Heald cut to the chase: “Are we wasting our time doing this? Most of us think we are. Care to comment?”

Yes, Feedback Reaches Leadership

Heald directly addressed the idea that official survey feedback disappears without a trace. He stated clearly that when guests complete the online comment survey, their input is absolutely reviewed by key personnel, each and every comment.

According to Heald, “each point made, whether good or bad is absolutely seen by the hotel director and the department heads.“.

Positive Shout-Outs Are Shared

It’s not just the critical comments that get attention. Heald was particularly clear about positive feedback received through the official survey.

He confirmed that “Every single positive comment you make on the online review form is shared by the hotel, director and senior officers with the crew.” This means that acknowledging great service in the survey is a direct route to getting that crew member recognized by their superiors.

It does appear that it’s up to those senior officers to pass on those comments to the crew members individually.

Comments to John Heald Aren’t Ignored Either

For those who interact directly with Heald on his popular Facebook platform, he assured them their messages are being heard as well. He explained that he and his colleague, Jacinta, actively compile and forward these comments.

Heald stated that for those who “sent me a positive comment here on Facebook,” he and Jacinta “send them immediately to the hotel director and they all make sure praise and recognition is given to the crew members who are mentioned.”

He reiterated his commitment to this process, emphasizing that regardless of the nature of the feedback – “whether it be good or not so good” – he will “always make sure that comments made here to me are shared with the right people.”

It Makes a Real Difference

Heald then stressed the genuine impact that passenger feedback has on the crew members’ lives and careers. He extended a “huge thank you” to everyone who takes the time to send comments recognizing the crew.

He shared candidly that this feedback “really does make a big difference to their careers and makes them feel so very proud.”