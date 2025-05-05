New Cruise From Florida Will Visit Two Nearly Inaccessible Islands

As cruise lines continue to announce new epic cruises, Holland America Line recently revealed a new cruise from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida that will visit two islands that cruise ships hardly ever stop at.

The cruise line’s 2027 Grand World Voyage will visit 28 countries and 53 ports over the course of four months. It will depart from Port Everglades on January 5, 2027 and return to the same port 129 days later.

This cruise on Volendam will feature seven overnight port stops and visit two islands in the South Atlantic that are nearly inaccessible: Ascension Island and St. Helena. 19 of the ports are exclusive to Holland America’s Grand Voyages. The overnight ports are:

Copenhagen

Bordeaux

Cape Town, South Africa

Bali, Indonesia

Sydney, Australia

Papeete, French Polynesia

Callao (Lima), Peru

The ship will sail along the west coast of South America before visiting Easter Island and the South Pacific and Tahiti.

After a visit to Australia, the ship will head to Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

The ship will sail along the west coast of Africa before visiting Europe. After a few port stops in Europe, Volendam will cross the Atlantic Ocean and return back to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Highlights of the cruise include:

53 ports

28 countries

Six continents

Access to 81 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line, gave the following statement about their new cruises:

“When you sail on one of our Grand Voyages, we know you’re looking for experiences you can’t have anywhere else, and part of that is the carefully crafted itineraries featuring unique ports of call.

“I’m very excited to announce the Mariners’ Collection — a special series of ports that are only featured on our Grand Voyages. These are bucket-list and often hard-to-reach destinations you might not visit otherwise.”

Guests who book the 129-day cruise will receive the following early booking benefits:

Up to $2,000 in onboard credit per guest

3% pay-in-full discount

Free WiFi package

$500 air credit if booked through Flight Ease

Complimentary roundtrip airport transfers to and from FLL

Certain cabin categories will also include extra perks like free gratuities, laundry and luggage service.