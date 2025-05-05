I love a good cruise deal. And last-minute deals are still possible, especially after final payment is due and some cabins open up.

But an eleventh-hour deal has some major drawbacks too, and some of these might be a deal breaker for some deal seekers. Let’s look at 7 cons to booking a cruise at the last minute—even though it’s still one of my go-to cruises to book.

1. Only the Less-Desirable Cabins Still Available

That spacious balcony cabin with a view of the wake, or maybe a specific location midship away from noise? Chances are, the prime locations, most popular cabin types, and best layouts were booked months ago.

You’re often left with whatever didn’t sell – potentially obstructed views, cabins under noisy areas, or the last few interior rooms. If you aren’t picky about your cabin, it’s no big deal. Just remember you’re getting a cruise ship’s version of leftovers when booking right before a sailing.

I’ve ended up with a lifeboat as my ocean view and an interior cabin that was very far from any elevators when booking last second. Depending on just how many days are left before the sailing, only the less-desirable cabins will be left.

2. Popular Excursions Are Filled Up

Got your heart set on a limited-spot ship tour, a private snorkeling trip, or swimming with stingrays? The best, most popular, and often limited-capacity shore excursions are typically snapped up by passengers who booked early to guarantee their spot.

This is especially true for excursions through the ship itself, so you can often still find some 3rd party excursions. Just don’t expect the full menu of excursions at your disposal.

I remember sailing on a Viking Ocean cruise and many of the more popular excursions got completely filled up on the same day the excursions were opened for booking.

3. Airfare Costs Can Be Sky-High

This is probably the most overlooked factor because the focus tends to be on the amazing cruise deal that was just discovered. But if it will cost twice as much just to fly to the port, your “deal” just got a lot more expensive.

Trying to find a reasonably priced flight just weeks or days before departure can easily erase any savings you got on the cruise fare itself, sometimes adding hundreds or even thousands to your total trip cost.

If you’re just a short drive from the cruise port, it makes last-minute deals must more attractive.

4. Limited Dining Options and Times

Preferred main dining room times (like the popular early seating) and reservations at highly sought-after specialty restaurants are often fully booked well in advance by guests planning their evenings.

Some cruise ships require you to make reservations after you board the ship, so it really depends on the cruise line in this case.

You might find yourself assigned to a less convenient late dining time for the main restaurant or unable to get into those exclusive specialty dining experiences you were hoping to try.

Read more: 10 things that can ruin your cruise (if you let them)

5. Less Time for Planning and Preparation

Booking a cruise weeks or days out leaves you with a rushed timeline to research ports of call, figure out what to pack for various climates and activities, arrange for pet or house sitters, notify banks of travel, and handle all the little logistical details that go into a smooth vacation.

Then again, some travelers love this kind of spontaneity when it comes to cruising. As long as you have your travel documents, you really can have an amazing cruise without planning a single second of the trip.

But the lack of time to plan for some can lead to stress, forgetting essential items, or feeling unprepared once on board.

6. Missing Out on Pre-Cruise Package Deals

Cruise lines frequently offer discounts on popular packages like unlimited drink packages, Wi-Fi access, or bundles of specialty dining reservations if you purchase them through their online portal before your sailing date.

Booking the last minute means you might miss the cutoff for these potential pre-cruise savings and have to pay the higher, onboard price for these amenities. The difference is not usually that drastic, but it’s still something you should know.

7. Limited Availability for Onboard Activities

Many popular onboard activities, classes (from fitness classes to cooking), desirable spa appointment times, and reservations for special events (like tastings or behind-the-scenes tours) can get fully booked by guests planning their cruise experiences months ahead.

You might find your preferred spa treatment time is unavailable or that the cooking demonstration you wanted to attend is full. Spa scheduling on sea days is particularly tricky as these time slots fill up fast.

Last Minute Deals Are Still Perfect for Some

However, let’s not forget the main point: the price. The main reason anyone dives into the last-minute market is the chance to score a deep discount on the cruise fare itself.

It should be noted though, with the cruise industry in full swing, it’s getting harder to find some of these last-minute deals and ships are filling up further in advance than ever before.

But if you’re a traveler who is flexible with details, isn’t particular about having a specific cabin number or dining time, can roll with the punches if your first-choice excursion is booked, and thrives under a bit of pressure, then go ahead with that last minute sailing.

For the budget-conscious cruiser or someone who can drop everything and go, that last-minute price can make cruising accessible when it otherwise might not be.

And the other huge advantage is that when you sail last minute, there is less of a chance that something will come up to interfere with those sailing dates.

Read more: 7 Biggest Myths About Booking a Cruise at the Last Minute