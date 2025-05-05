Man Murdered on Cruise Ship After Fight Broke Out

A man was murdered on a cruise ship this weekend after a fight broke out The Daily Mail is reporting.

The incident happened during a two-night cruise to Bruges on MSC Virtuosa which was labeled as a short party cruise.

The fight broke out on Saturday night after the ship departed from Southampton and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Daily Mail said that a 57-year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is believed to be a friend of the deceased man. The two were among a party of 20 who were sailing on the ship together.

Det Chief Insp Matt Gillooly, the senior investigating officer, said the following:

“We want to reassure you that this appears to be an isolated incident onboard, and we want to thank the crew for their cooperation and assistance with our enquiries.”

Officials are also asking for information from anyone who was onboard the cruise that might have been a witness.

A spokesman for MSC Cruises told the Daily Mail:

“Following an incident on board our ship, the relevant authorities were contacted, and we are co-operating fully with their investigations. We are providing full support to those impacted.”

Cruise passengers who were on the short cruise said that there was a heavy police presence when they returned to port this morning.

MSC Virtuosa is currently homeporting in Southampton offering a variety of five- to seven-night cruises to ports in Europe.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor this news and will have all updates if more information comes out.