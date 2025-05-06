Cash is King? A Former Cruise Waiter on Why They Preferred Cash Tips

Automatic gratuities have become the norm on modern cruise ships. This method of tipping allows passengers to prepay for tips at the recommended amount (about $16 to $25 per day per person).

But what do crew members actually prefer? Is cash truly king? And what do cruise ship workers think about those automatic gratuities?

Read more: 10 biggest cruise tipping mistakes to avoid

I know that many of our readers prefer to tip in cash, and some still use envelopes stuffed with cash to hand out at the end of a cruise. The automatic tipping system has divided cruisers for years, but this article looks at one perspective of a cruise worker.

A self-proclaimed former cruise waiter recently opened up about life at sea in a social media post.

In the “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) post on Reddit, the former crew member invited questions about what it was like, saying, “It was pretty amazing to be honest,” in one of the replies.

An Insider’s Look at the Tipping System

While their experience might differ slightly from ships flying other flags—theirs was Malta–, the insights into the daily realities of working on board, including the tipping system, offered an interesting perspective.

According to this former waiter, their base salary already included the standard automatic gratuities. On top of that, their department could earn bonuses, often tied to sales goals.

Guests also had another way to tip: envelopes were given out towards the end of the cruise where they could leave extra tips, often writing down the crew member’s name and department.

Why Cash Was Preferred

This system seems pretty straightforward at first glance. However, when asked if they preferred automatic gratuities or cash tips, the waiter had a clear answer that might surprise some: they preferred cash.

The reason wasn’t just about getting more money, but how the money was received. As the former waiter put it,

“I preferred if they gave me cash because then I would not touch my bank account and in my head it means I’m not spending money if that makes sense.”

It’s an interesting point – cash felt different from their regular pay, making it seem more like extra money or savings they wouldn’t quickly spend.

Putting Numbers on Cash Tips

To give you an idea of how much cash they might receive, the waiter mentioned that a “normal” sailing could bring in around 100€ (about $113 U.S.) in cash tips given directly during the trip.

They also shared a specific story from a short, 5-day cruise where they got about 300€ in cash tips while guests were still on board, with one very generous person giving 100€ of that amount. After that cruise, they received another 350€ from the tip envelopes, and again, the largest amount from a single person (150€) was from that same generous guest.

Appreciation Beyond Cash Value

While cash tips were clearly valued, the AMA also showed that guest appreciation isn’t only about money. When asked the best ways guests could show thanks, the waiter included tips and notes to managers, but also “some small gifts.”

They shared a touching moment: after mentioning they missed a certain candy (Cola Haribos) in a casual chat, guests remembered and brought them a bag the next night. As the waiter explained,

“It feels like we matter and are not just another sea in the ocean basically. Little things matter.”

Bottom Line

So, what’s the takeaway for cruisers from this insider’s view? Automatic gratuities are the standard way crew are compensated, but it seems direct cash tips are not only allowed but often preferred by staff like this former waiter.

Of course, you can do both as well. Setting up automatic gratuities makes sure those crew members get their tips, but if you feel certain workers went above and beyond, you can hand them some cash. I can guarantee it will be greatly appreciated.

I usually pay through automatic gratuities and then leave some cash in my cabin at the end of the sailing on top of it, or hand it to the steward directly.

But remember, beyond the money, simple kindness, a personal note, or a small, thoughtful gesture can significantly impact the hardworking people who make your cruise great.

There are many reasons to bring cash on a cruise, and one rule of thumb is that you should bring more than you think.