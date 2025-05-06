Royal Caribbean Adding Three New Concepts to Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s largest cruise ship ever, Star of the Seas, will make its debut this August with showstopping entertainment and three new concepts at the popular AquaDome Market. The ship will also have the largest Windjammer buffet in the fleet.

Star of the Seas will offer entertainment and dining for the entire family across the eight neighborhoods on the ship.

Dining

The ship will have more than 40 dining and drink venues that include three new concepts in the AquaDome Market.

This area will have five different food stands that include the following three new options:

Smoky pulled pork and beef brisket

Southeast Asian regional favorites like pad thai and beef panag

South American staples like empanadas and arepas

Guests will be able to take part in a next-level dining experience at Lincoln Supper Club. This multi-course dinner is inspired by 1930s Chicago.

Families will love the variety of options on Star of the Seas that include Surfside Eatery, Basecamp, and the largest buffet in Royal Caribbean’s fleet, Windjammer.

Entertainment

A highlight of the entertainment on the ship will be Back to the Future: The Musical. However, that is just one of five signature shows that will be on Star of the Seas.

An all-new Royal Caribbean production, Create, will be a must see show that follows the soul-searching journey of a curious robot, KRE-8 – harnessing song, dance and visual arts.

Families will love the new Pirates & Mermaids show that will take place in the AquaTheater.

New ice shows will take place in Absolute Zero with Royal Caribbean’s largest ice-skating cast yet.

Star of the Seas will also have the largest orchestra at sea.

The cruise ship will feature more than 20 lively nightlight options that range from dueling pianos to the New Orleans-inspired Lou’s and Bubbles.

Kara Wallace, chief marketing officer, Royal Caribbean, gave the following statement:

“At Royal Caribbean, we know that dining and entertainment are at the heart of our guests’ vacation experiences and memories. With the Icon Class lineup redefining what it means to vacation, Star pushes the boundaries of flavors and entertainment with a mix of brand-new and fan-favorite offerings, so every kind of vacationer can make memories of a lifetime together and in their own ways.”

Star of the Seas will homeport at Port Canaveral and sail its maiden voyage on August 20, 2025. The ship will offer seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and visit the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, CocoCay. (View Prices on Star of the Seas)

Star of the Seas will be the second Icon class ship from Royal Caribbean, the largest class of cruise ships in the world.