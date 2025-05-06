Carnival Cruise Line Adding EFFY Store at Celebration Key

shore excursions
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they will be adding and EFFY store at Celebration Key as the two companies continue their long partnership.

Celebration Key is currently under construction on Grand Bahama Island and will be a private destination for Carnival cruise ships when it debuts this July.

The EFFY boutique on Celebration Key will be located in the artisans’ village, Lokono Cove. The store will provide guests with a luxurious shopping experience, offering everything from classic pieces to bold collections, including a curated collection available only at Celebration Key.

In addition to the boutique that will be on Celebration Key, Hematian Family Duty-Free (HFDF) will debut a full-scale general retail portfolio on Carnival Liberty beginning on July 6, 2025.

The store will have everything from premium sunglasses to Carnival Cruise Line branded apparel. Highlights of the offerings are:

  • DestInked: Guests can design custom Carnival souvenirs and create one-of-a-kind keepsakes.
  • HOPE Wellness: An opportunity to focus on self-care and craft custom essential oil blends.
  • Curated Beauty: Hands-on beauty shopping featuring personalized color palettes.
  • Spirited Samplings: An immersive spirits tasting experience is sure to dazzle guests’ senses.

An invitation only charter cruise, “Escape with EFFY”, will take place on Carnival Liberty on April 26, 2026. The sailing will be for EFFY enthusiasts and jewelry aficionados.

Luis Terife, vice president of guest commerce at Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“We’re expanding our partnership with EFFY because we are dedicated to delivering innovative, guest-focused experiences that infuse the EFFY excellence with our friendly Carnival fun. These new offerings add to recent enhancements inside EFFY Jewelry stores across the Carnival fleet as part of our shared mission to continue elevating the sailing experience for our loyal guests.”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
