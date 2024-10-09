Cruise Excursions: Booking DIY or Through Cruise Line? Which is Right for You

When I book a cruise based on the itinerary, it’s all about the shore excursions. I will spend much more research on the ports of call than on the ship itself.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

After all, shore excursions can make or break a cruise, and I want to get the most out of every second at a new destination.

But the question comes down to whether I should book an excursion through the ship directly, or on my own through a third party.

Frankly, it depends. I’ve done both and there are certain reasons you should consider either one as well.

Reasons to Book Through the Ship

Booking and paying for shore excursions right through the cruise line is the most seamless way to pre-order your fun day in port.

You can see all of the options for each destination right in the app or on the cruise line’s website. And if you need to make a change, you only have to deal with one company.

Here are a few more reasons you might want to book straight through the ship.

1. Easier for first-time cruisers

When it’s your first time on a cruise, there are enough things occupying your mind. The entire cruise process can be a bit overwhelming when it’s your first time. In fact, I wrote about this earlier this year when musing about the pre-cruise experience for first-timers.

If you have any problems, you can just talk to the shore excursions desk on the ship as well, making it one less thing to stress about.

In your cabin you can also see all of the offered excursions on the stateroom TV if you want to do some last-minute window shopping.

2. Proven Activities

Cruise lines are always listening to feedback from cruisers about the excursions they offer. If a tour operator is doing a bad job or people just aren’t enjoying a certain activity, the cruise line will switch it out for something else.

At least, that’s what is supposed to happen. For the most part, the excursions offered are there because they are popular with past guests.

I know I’ve offered some negative feedback on a few excursions that just weren’t worth the price.

3. Can’t Get Left Behind

This is the biggest reason for some I’ve talked to. If you book an excursion through the cruise line, they know where you are when in port. They know if a tour is delayed or encounters an issue.

And a cruise ship will not sail away if you booked that excursion through the ship, even if you’re a little late.

So if this is your greatest fear when visiting a foreign port of call, just book through the ship.

Although, some would argue that watching pier-runners trying to make it back to the ship is an excursion in and of itself.

4. Easier to Get Refunded

I’m currently writing this as Hurricane Milton is barreling down on Florida. Several cruises were already cancelled. If guests on those ships booked an excursion through the cruise line, they will easily get refunded.

Sometimes this is in the form of future credit or onboard credit, but the point is that the process of a refund is much easier.

This isn’t to say you can’t get a refund when booking through a third party, though. You just have to read the fine print to make sure, and you will have to do some extra leg work to get your money back.

Reasons to Book Through a Third Party or On Your Own

Booking a shore excursion through a third-party DIY-style might seem scary, but if you do your research and know what you’re getting into, it could easily become the only way you book activities on shore.

1. It Can Be Much Cheaper

It’s not always cheaper, but most of the time I can find a comparable excursion for less money. Just know that sometimes there’s a reason it’s cheaper.

Still, if you do your part in reading legit reviews and what others had to say about an operator or experience, you can usually get a good sense of what to expect.

2. More Variety

Cruise lines can be somewhat limiting in their excursion offerings. After all, most of the activities you see on their website will be generic or geared for the populous of the ship.

By booking on your own, you can find a lot more variety and find something to do that is a perfect fit for the experience you want.

I remember booking my own tour of a chocolate factory in a small Caribbean town. It was a little way from the cruise port but offered a unique glimpse into the culture of the area as well.

Sometimes I will not even plan a shore excursion but while walking around a port city find a gem to try out.

3. You Can Find Off-the-Beaten-Path Activities

This is my favorite reason for booking through a third party. After you’ve gone parasailing, swum with dolphins (or even pigs), and sailed the glass-bottom boat tour, you might be ready for something less common.

Cruising is all about embracing your sense of adventure, after all.

By going through a private tour operator or exclusions provider you can find those unique experiences that the masses miss out on.

Whether it’s hiking to a secluded waterfall, learning a new craft like weaving or glassblowing, or snorkeling in a reef hardly anyone knows about, a DIY excursion can be very rewarding.

4. Tends to Be Less Crowded

You can find smaller tours or groups when booking through a third party. I’ve been on some cruise ship shore excursions that simply had too many people. Some of the mainstream cruise lines struggle with this.

If you want a more intimate experience in a port of call, you can usually find a more personalized excursion by booking it on your own.

Bottom Line

I still don’t have one method of booking shore excursions that I use on every cruise. I weigh the pros and cons as listed above to see what I really want to get out of a port of call experience. And if I’m unsure about an area, I will book through the ship.

Usually, my preferred method is to book something on my own, but I know that carries risks.

Also, you don’t even have to book an excursion if you don’t want to. Simple walking around a port city or hailing a cab to take you around a destination can be rewarding and enlightening as well.

Whatever method you use for booking your excursions, make some amazing memories and don’t sweat the small stuff.