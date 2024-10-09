Royal Caribbean Announces New Destination: Perfect Day Mexico

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has announced a new destination for their cruise ships to visit starting in 2027, Perfect Day Mexico.

Perfect Day Mexico will open in 2027 on Mexico’s Caribbean coast in Mahahual. This new destination for Royal Caribbean is in addition to the Royal Beach Club in Cozumel that is opening in 2026.

Perfect Day Mexico will have a thrilling waterpark, jaw-dropping pools and beaches, restaurants, bars, music and more.

Royal Caribbean released a short teaser video about this new destination that you can watch below.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, gave the following statement about this new destination:

“Perfect Day at CocoCay has been a gamechanger for both our guests and our business. With travelers prioritizing unique experiences and destinations driving their booking decisions, we’re excited to expand our Perfect Day Collection by creating Perfect Day Mexico to super serve guests who want to explore the Western Caribbean.

“Our momentum for reimagining the ultimate vacation experience for guests of all ages continues as we help guests turn the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations across our brands.”

Mara Lezama, governor of the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, added:

“We are very excited that Royal Caribbean has decided to invest in Mahahual, a land of opportunity and hard-working people. Under the framework of the Well Being and Development Accord and the new era of tourism, my administration is looking forward to working very closely with the company to ensure a sustainable destination that brings shared prosperity to the region and that our local communities are part of this historic investment.

“I am sure that guests will be marveled by the beauties that southern Quintana Roo has to offer but most importantly, the kindness of our people.”

Royal Caribbean said that they will release more details on Perfect Day Mexico in the coming months.