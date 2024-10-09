Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Alerts Guests of Three More Cruise Ships Impacted by Hurricane Milton

Carnival Alerts Guests of Three More Cruise Ships Impacted by Hurricane Milton

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has announced significant delays to several ships in the fleet due to the approaching Hurricane Milton.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

The cruise line has already informed guests that a cruise on Carnival Paradise has been cancelled and that Carnival Elation, while not cancelled yet, will not be able to return to port tomorrow.

Today, the Chief Communications Officer for Carnival sent out text alerts relating to three ships that will be impacted by the storm. 

Carnival Valor

The ship’s arrival in Miami on Thursday, October 10, will be delayed. The company will provide updated embarkation plans by 6:00 PM today.

Carnival Sunrise

The ship will not be returning to Miami as scheduled on Thursday, October 10. Carnival will communicate further details regarding operational plans and guest options by 6:00 PM on October 9.

Carnival Glory

The ship will not be returning to Port Canaveral on Friday, October 11. The company will provide more information on operational plans and guest options by 6:00 PM on October 9.

In a Facebook message Brand Ambassador John Heald acknowledged the disappointment that these delays may cause but has assured passengers that they will be kept updated on the situation and provided with available options as soon as possible.

Please note that this information is based on the text alerts and may be subject to change.

For the most current updates, passengers are advised to monitor Carnival Cruise Line’s official channels.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Alerts Guests of Three More Cruise Ships Impacted by Hurricane Milton
Previous article
Cruise Excursions: Booking DIY or Through Cruise Line? Which is Right for You

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved