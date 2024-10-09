Carnival Alerts Guests of Three More Cruise Ships Impacted by Hurricane Milton

Carnival Cruise Line has announced significant delays to several ships in the fleet due to the approaching Hurricane Milton.

The cruise line has already informed guests that a cruise on Carnival Paradise has been cancelled and that Carnival Elation, while not cancelled yet, will not be able to return to port tomorrow.

Today, the Chief Communications Officer for Carnival sent out text alerts relating to three ships that will be impacted by the storm.

Carnival Valor

The ship’s arrival in Miami on Thursday, October 10, will be delayed. The company will provide updated embarkation plans by 6:00 PM today.

Carnival Sunrise

The ship will not be returning to Miami as scheduled on Thursday, October 10. Carnival will communicate further details regarding operational plans and guest options by 6:00 PM on October 9.

Carnival Glory

The ship will not be returning to Port Canaveral on Friday, October 11. The company will provide more information on operational plans and guest options by 6:00 PM on October 9.

In a Facebook message Brand Ambassador John Heald acknowledged the disappointment that these delays may cause but has assured passengers that they will be kept updated on the situation and provided with available options as soon as possible.

Please note that this information is based on the text alerts and may be subject to change.

For the most current updates, passengers are advised to monitor Carnival Cruise Line’s official channels.