Cruise Ship Thrill Ride Is Headed to Texas This November

This coming November, cruisers leaving from Texas will be able to experience a one-of-a-kind cruise ship thrill ride, ROBOTRON.

In November, MSC Seascape will begin to offer cruises to the Western Caribbean from Galveston, Texas. The cruise ship has a headline attraction, ROBOTRON, on the top deck.

ROBOTRON is the first robotic arm ride at sea, delivering a rollercoaster-like experience with a few twists. The ride is suspended nearly 175 feet above the sea. Riders will flip, spin and soar with wide-open views of the ocean and horizon beyond.

The state-of-the-art robotic arm features a three-seat gondola that moves in all directions, even flipping riders upside down as they hang over the edge of the ship’s deck while listening to their favorite music.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, gave the following statement:

“ROBOTRON is a thrill ride like no other, and we know it’ll make waves in Texas. On board MSC Seascape, guests will find that ROBOTRON is a one-of-a-kind experience that combines cutting-edge technology with breathtaking ocean views.

“Texans love big adventures, and MSC Seascape delivers—with high-tech entertainment, immersive attractions and unforgettable Caribbean cruises.”

ROBOTRON is be one of five next-generation entertainment options on MSC Seascape. The other four are:

VR 360° Flight Simulator

VR Motorcycles

MSC Formula Racer

Immersive XD Cinema

MSC Seascape will sail its first cruise from Galveston on November 9, 2025. MSC Cruises is currently building a new state-of-the-art terminal at the Port of Galveston that the ship will use when it moves to the port. (View Prices on Cruises on MSC Seascape)

The ship will depart every Sunday on seven-day cruises to the Western Caribbean. Port stops on the cruises are Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatan.