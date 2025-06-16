Woman Arrested at Cruise Port; Accused of Embezzling from Church

Many people take cruises to get away from it all and escape the pressures of life for a while. But one would-be cruise passenger was not able to find the “escape” she was looking for, as Karen Bryan, 64, was taken into custody before her cruise even began.

Bryan was wanted for the alleged embezzlement of thousands of dollars from a local church in Laramie County, Wyoming, and apprehended in Alaska while attempting to board a cruise ship.

The exact ship and cruise line have not been disclosed by the Sheriff’s Office, but the entire operation involved coordinated efforts between states.

The arrest was worked out between Alaska authorities and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and news of the arrest made waves when Sheriff Brian Kozak posted a Facebook video explaining the incident.

While specific details regarding the church involved or the exact amount of money allegedly embezzled haven’t been released by the Sheriff’s Office, the update showed the cooperation that led to Bryan’s capture far from Wyoming.

“Our deputies are responsible for picking up wanted fugitives throughout the United States,” Sheriff Kozak said in the video.

He then specifically addressed Bryan’s case: “There was one person who was wanted here locally for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from a church. She was contacted by law enforcement in Alaska as she was boarding a cruise ship, and has been arrested.”

“So, our deputies are currently fighting over who is going to get to go to Alaska to extradite her back here to Laramie County,” Sheriff Kozak said, adding that the task would likely fall to the department’s new warrants division.

The circumstances of Bryan’s arrest — attempting to leave the country on a cruise ship — don’t paint the full picture, though. And the full details of her flight from Wyoming have not yet been disclosed.

Some local reports, often citing the same “Sheriff’s Update” video, indicate that the alleged embezzlement involved a significant sum, though an exact figure hasn’t been officially confirmed by the Sheriff’s Office.

It’s common for details in cases like this to be kept private until official charges are filed and the investigation is finished. Once Bryan is brought back to Laramie County, we expect more information about the specific charges she faces and how much money was allegedly embezzled will become public.

Karen Bryan will now go through the process of being extradited back to Wyoming to face these charges. Her arrest is a clear reminder that even if someone tries to escape by hopping on a cruise ship, law enforcement efforts can still bring them to justice. And that’s no vacation.