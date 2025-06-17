shore excursions
NCL Offering Last Minute Deals on Cruises This Summer

School is out and Norwegian Cruise Line is offering last minute cruise deals on sailings this summer to Alaska and Europe.

NCL is offering up to $1,000 in savings on all cruises and the cruise line’s popular More at Sea program and offers up to $2,000 in extras.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s More at Sea includes the following perks:

  • Unlimited open bar
  • Specialty dining
  • WiFi
  • Shore excursion credits
  • Kids sail free
  • Free airfare for the 2nd guest
Norwegian has nine cruise ships sailing in Europe this summer on cruises that range from seven- to 14-days in length. This includes the cruise line’s newest and most recently renovated vessels.

Norwegian Encore is one of three NCL ships sailing to Alaska this summer.

Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy are sailing to Alaska from Seattle. The cruises visit Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan, Alaska; a passing through Glacier Bay National Park; and Victoria, British Columbia.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“Now is the best time of year to go somewhere new and create unforgettable memories in incredible destinations with the people we love most. “My own family recently got back from a Caribbean cruise and that quality time together means everything. This summer, Norwegian is all about giving guests even MORE value!”

For complete terms and details of this special offer from Norwegian Cruise Line, contact your preferred travel professional or visit NCL.com.

