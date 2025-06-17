Cruise Passenger Gives Warning After Mom Breaks Two Fingers in Cabin Door

Chrissy and her mom were enjoying their Carnival Mardi Gras cruise. The balcony door was open, letting in that wonderful ocean breeze. But a simple, innocent action quickly led to a couple broken bones, and she is warning other passengers not to let the same thing happen to them.

She shared the details with Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, and Heald shared what happened in a recent Facebook video post.

Chrissy’s mom heard the room steward outside their cabin. Without thinking, she opened the main cabin door to ask him a question. That’s when it happened.

“As she opened the door, the pressure of having both the balcony and cabin door open at the same time pulled the cabin door shut on my mom’s fingers,” Chrissy explained. “She started screaming. She was bleeding profusely, and it was very traumatic.“

The powerful “wind tunnel” created by having both doors open slammed the heavy cabin door shut. Chrissy’s mom broke two fingers and needed seven stitches.

The “Wind Tunnel” Effect is No Joke

John Heald just recently talked about sleeping with balcony doors open, confirming that Carnival does allow it. He’s also cleared up a common myth and explained that opening your balcony door only turns off your cabin’s AC; it doesn’t affect your neighbors.

However, Heald has always stressed caution about strong drafts. Chrissy’s mom’s injury is a clear reminder of how powerful these “wind tunnels” can be.

The first time I experienced this on a cruise I felt like the wind was trying to rip the door out of my grip.

When both the balcony door and the main cabin door are open, the air pressure can cause the cabin door to swing violently and slam shut. This can lead to serious injury.

The golden rule, according to both Heald and Chrissy, is simple: Never open your cabin door when your balcony door is already open. Always close one before opening the other.

A rule for me is that if I know I have room service coming to my cabin, I will make sure the balcony door is closed ahead of time, so I don’t forget.

Great Medical Care at Sea

Despite the unfortunate accident, Chrissy also wanted to highlight the incredible medical care on board. She couldn’t praise the ship’s medical team enough.

“The medical staff were nothing short of amazing,” Chrissy said. “We received X-rays, wound care, and stitches all within half an hour. There is no way this injury would have been cared for this quickly on land in a typical emergency response room.”

Chrissy specifically thanked the doctor and medic on duty for their quick and expert help. John Heald stated that he immediately shared her appreciation with the ship’s captain and senior management, making sure the medical staff got the recognition they deserved.

A Few Cabin Reminders

There’s something really amazing about listening to the ocean and feeling the ocean breeze as you enjoy your balcony door being open. And yes, Carnival is ok with you sleeping with the balcony door open.

Just remember a few things to stay safe in your cabin.

One door at a time : This is the most important rule. Never have both your balcony door and your cabin door open simultaneously. Close one before opening the other.

: This is the most important rule. Never have both your balcony door and your cabin door open simultaneously. Close one before opening the other. AC Impact : Opening your balcony door will temporarily turn off your cabin’s air conditioning.

: Opening your balcony door will temporarily turn off your cabin’s air conditioning. Secure your balcony door : Even if you’re just sitting outside, make sure the door is secured so it doesn’t slide around. There’s usually a latch or stop to keep it in place.

: Even if you’re just sitting outside, make sure the door is secured so it doesn’t slide around. There’s usually a latch or stop to keep it in place. No mattresses on balconies: Yup, it shouldn’t even have to be said, and yet… it has to be said.

Bottom Line

So, what’s the real takeaway here? Go ahead and enjoy that ocean breeze from your balcony — it’s truly one of the best parts of a cruise. Just remember Chrissy’s story and keep safety in mind. A little bit of awareness can make all the difference between a perfect vacation and an unexpected trip to the medical center (which, let’s be honest, isn’t exactly a souvenir anyone wants to bring home).