Comparing the 2 Main Adults Only Cruise Lines After 13 Cruises on Both

If you are looking into taking an adults only ocean cruise, there are two main cruise lines that you can choose from, Viking and Virgin Voyages.

I have taken a total of 13 cruises on both cruise lines, nine on Viking and four on Virgin. (They are a combination of media invites and cruises I paid full price for) I have sailed in Europe and the Caribbean with both lines. Here is my firsthand experience after sailing on the two, how they compare and how they are different.

Even though the two cruise lines are adults only, they really don’t compete against each other because of the completely different styles of cruises that each offer. However, they do have a few similarities.

How are Viking and Virgin alike?

Must be 18 years and older to sail

WiFi is included

All dining is included

No formal nights

That is pretty much where the similarities end and they are more different than alike.

How are Viking and Virgin different?

Ship vibes are completely different

Geared towards different clientele

Viking costs more per night but includes more in cruise fares

Viking offers more longer cruises than Virgin

Virgin offers many shorter cruises, something Viking does not offer

Virgin offers a ton more cruises to the Caribbean

I will start off by saying that I really love cruising on both, so this is not an article about which is better or which is my preference. I just want to show you my firsthand account on both so you can make the right decision for your cruise.

Vibes/Atmosphere

This is probably the biggest difference between the two cruise lines. Viking calls themselves the “thinking man’s cruise” while Virgin is more of a party cruise.

You go on Viking to experience culture, spend more time in port, and to see the world and you go on Virgin to let loose.

Viking has lectures to help you learn more about where you’re visiting while Virgin has Scarlet Night, the ultimate party at sea.

Virgin has a slightly younger crowd as Viking gears their cruises to those who are 50 and over. However, you do find adult guests of all ages on both cruise lines. My wife took her first Viking cruise when she was 25 and loved it.

Ships

Both cruise lines only have one class of ship and every vessel in their fleets is pretty much identical.

Viking’s ships are less than half the size of Virgins and offer more space per passenger when comparing the two.

The cabins on both are completely different. Every Viking stateroom comes with a balcony and the bathroom has headed floors and no-fog mirrors. They have a far more premium feel than what you’ll find on Virgin.

Cabins on Virgin have mood lighting and every balcony has a hammock (great feature). The entire room is controlled by a tablet, this includes the TV, lights, thermostat, and even the curtain. This is one feature I really wish all cruise lines would copy.

What’s Included

Viking offers more in cruise fares than Virgin, but also at a higher price point. Here is a look at what’s included in both cruise line’s fares. Since they both include WiFi and all dining, I will not put them in the list of what each offer.

Viking:

One shore excursion in every port

All specialty coffees

Thermal Suite

Drinks during meals (soft drinks, wine etc.)

Virgin Voyages:

Daily gratuities

Soda

The food on Virgin is my favorite out of all cruise lines. However, Viking has by far the best Italian restuarant at sea, Manfredi’s, and also has the best steak (Traditional Bistecca alla Fiorentina). Room service on Viking is nothing short of amazing.

Other Differences

Viking offers more overnight port stays that include embarkation and disembarkation ports. This allows you to see those cities without having to extend your trip.

Virgin also offers some overnight ports, but not nearly as many as Viking. I had an overnight stay at Ibiza during my cruise in the Mediterranean.

Viking sends out a pre-cruise packet in the mail that includes red luggage tags. They last for years and I still use them on every trip I take.

Viking offers a Silver Spirits beverage package that costs just $27 a day. Virgin does not offer beverage packages but you can get extra credit by pre-purchasing bar credit before your cruise.

Viking does not have a casino while Virgin has a non-smoking casino.

Virgin has far more activities going on around the ship than Viking and also a wider variety of shows and entertainment.

Viking’s ships are better for cold weather cruises since the main pool has a retractable roof and the ships have a two-story Observation Lounge.

For the Caribbean I would lean toward Virgin while in Europe, I would choose Viking.

Conclusion

Both cruise lines offer a great kid free cruise, it all depends on what type of cruise you’re looking for. I personally really enjoy both and will likely sail on both again when I want an adults only cruise.