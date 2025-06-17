shore excursions
Cruise Ship Evacuates 1,500 Young Adults, Mostly US Citizens, from Israel

By J. Souza
About 1,500 young adults participating in heritage trips to Israel have been evacuated to Cyprus by the Crown Iris, a cruise ship operated by Israeli-based Mano Maritime.

This move comes as ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies following recent strikes between the two nations.

Crown Iris cruise ship
By Pjotr Mahhonin – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=142544810

According to news reports, Crown Iris, built in 1992 with a gross tonnage of 40,876, arrived in Larnaca, Cyprus, today carrying approximately 1,500 participants of Birthright Israel.

Originally known as the MS Royal Majesty, the ship underwent a refit in 2019 after being acquired by Mano Maritime, and now offers a capacity of 1,790 to 1,970 passengers.

The 13-hour journey from Ashdod Port, south of Tel Aviv, was escorted across the Mediterranean by the Israeli navy.

Birthright Israel, an organization partially funded by the Israeli government, offers free 10-day “heritage trips” to Israel for Jewish young adults aged 18 to 26.

About 2,800 international participants in the program, mostly from the United States, had found themselves stranded in Israel since Friday morning when the conflict began.

On June 13, Birthright Israel provided an update, assuring the public that “All participants are safe, currently located near secure zones and shelters, and are being closely cared for by the operational teams and staff on the ground.”

Birthright Israel is covering all transportation costs for these evacuations.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chartered four wide-body planes to fly all evacuated U.S. participants from the Cyprus port directly to Tampa, Florida.

Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel, commented on the complex operation, stating, “This was a complex and emotional operation, carried out under immense pressure, and we are proud to have brought 1,500 young adults safely to Cyprus. Our team continues to work around the clock to secure solutions for the remaining participants still in Israel.”

According to Birthright Israel, evacuation efforts, both by air and sea, are ongoing for the remaining international participants in the country. The organization has prioritized participants who were nearing the end of their 10-day experience.

While cruise ships are usually used for vacation and leisure, they are often used in humanitarian efforts because of their ability to carry large masses of people all at once.

Video of Crown Iris Being Boarded

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
