Cruise Ship Receives Extensive Transformation Before Its First Cruises From Miami

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
For the first time in the cruise line’s history, Cunard will offer a full season of cruises from Miami when Queen Elizabeth offers sailings to the Caribbean starting in October.

The luxurious 2,000-guest ship completed a transformative refit in Singapore.

The ship will first offer cruises to Alaska from Seattle before moving to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, this fall.

Ahead of the ship’s first season in Miami, Queen Elizabeth received an extensive transformation during a three-week dry dock in Singapore.

Queen Elizabeth’s signature spaces, such as the Commodore Club, Queens Room, Garden Lounge, and The Pavilion, have all been revitalized.

Outdoor decks were revamped with more sunshades added in the aft of the ship, much needed for the sailings from Miami.

The Grills terrace and Queens Room received new carpet and furniture.

The Pavilion Wellness Café was also added to the ship. It first debuted on Queen Anne and will serve breakfast, lunch, and daytime dining with a menu celebrating plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish, and dairy.

Another addition from Queen Anne is Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea. Harper’s Bazaar offers three-day wellness packages for relaxation, energy restoration and recovery.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, gave the following statement:

 “As Queen Elizabeth begins this exciting new chapter, we are delighted to offer guests an even more refined experience on board, with beautifully updated spaces that combine classic Cunard style with modern comfort.

“With a full season based in Miami for the first time, more guests from the US and around the world can now experience the Caribbean with Cunard’s unique sense of luxury. The region remains a favorite for travelers on both sides of the Atlantic, and we can’t wait to welcome guests on board.”

Queen Elizabeth will offer nine- to 28-day cruises from Miami to the Caribbean starting in October. This will mark the first time that the cruise line has based a ship in Miami for a full season.

