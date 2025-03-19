Viking Moves One Step Closer to Their 130 Ship Goal

Viking took delivery of their newest Longship, Viking Nerthus, this week and moved one ship closer to their goal of having 130 cruise ships (river and ocean) by 2030.

Viking Nerthus is a sister ship to Viking Radgrid, Viking Kari, Viking Skaga and Viking Fjorgyn. While they are considered Longships, they are slightly smaller than Longships than sail on other rivers in Europe.

The slightly smaller size allows them to have a premium docking location and dock closer to the Eiffel Tower than other cruise lines. The ships sail Viking’s eight-day Paris & the Heart of Normandy itinerary and the new eight-day Christmastime in Paris & Normandy cruise.

The Longships for the Seine River carry 168 guests in 84 cabins and have the cruise line’s signature Scandinavian design.

The vessels feature a hybrid propulsion system with batteries and exhaust gas aftertreatment. They are also equipped for shore power to reduce reliance on fuel while in port. Onboard solar panels further contribute to their energy efficiency.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement:

“We are proud to welcome the Viking Nerthus to our growing fleet of award-winning Viking Longships. France continues to be a destination of great interest for our guests, and with the arrival of our newest ship on the Seine River, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the region’s rich history and cultural treasures in ‘the Viking way.'”

Viking Nerthus will sail roundtrip from Paris and visit ports along the Seine River and the beaches of Normandy.

With the cruise ships that Viking has on order and their current fleet, they will have 109 river ships and 21 ocean and expedition ships in service by the end of the decade. This includes 25 new river ships by 2028.