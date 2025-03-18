World’s Most Popular Cruise Ship Captain Moves to New Cruise Line

Captain Kate McCue, the world’s most famous cruise ship captain, has moved over to Four Seasons Yacht where she will captain their first vessel that debuts in early 2026.

Captain Kate McCue brings more than three decades of maritime expertise and will helm Four Season I. She made history in 2015 being the first American female captain of a mega cruise ship when she was with Celebrity Cruises.

Captain Kate will be responsible for the safe navigation of Four Seasons I and the onboard experience for everyone on board. The yacht will feature a 1:1 guest to staff ratio, giving a level of personalization that is among the best in the industry.

Rainer Stampfer, President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts, Four Seasons, gave the following statement:

“Captain Kate McCue is the ideal leader to helm Four Seasons I as we embark on this exciting new chapter in luxury yachting. Her passion for hospitality, commitment to excellence, and trailblazing leadership align perfectly with our vision to reimagine the yachting experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome her aboard as we prepare to set sail in 2026, knowing she will inspire both our guests and employees alike.”

Captain Kate added:

“Yachting truly embodies the essence of the sea – calm, effortless, and deeply rejuvenating. This is the same philosophy behind Four Seasons I. This role is both an incredible honor and an exciting opportunity to shape the Four Seasons Yachts experience from the very first voyage.

“look forward to doing what I love most – connecting with guests, leading an exceptional crew, and engaging with local communities. Together with our crew, we’ll craft unforgettable journeys and set new standards in luxury yachting, ensuring every milestone is a celebration of Four Seasons legendary service and innovation.”

Four Season I will debut in January 2026 and offer cruises to the Caribbean. The yacht will then head to the Mediterranean for the summer season.

The vessel will have a 9,500 sq. ft. suite located in the ship’s funnel.

There will be 95 suites total on the yacht and will have the largest pool deck in its class. The pool will be 66 feet long, one of the largest at sea.

Four Seasons I will also have a marina giving guests easy access to a world of water sports adventure filled with state-of-the-art water toys while in port.