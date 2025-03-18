Carnival Corp. Adds Solar Power at Two Cruise Ports in the Caribbean

shore excursions
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company, has added more solar power to two of its cruise ports in the Caribbean.

cozumel cruise port
Puerto Maya in Cozumel Mexico

Carnival added solar power to the Mahogany Bay Cruise Center in Roatan and to Puerto Maya in Cozumel, Mexico.

In Mahogany Bay, the 400 solar panels is expected to supply 60-70% of the port’s power needs. In Cozumel, solar power will provide renewable energy to power the terminal’s facilities.

These solar installations mark a significant step forward in integrating renewable energy solutions across Carnival Corporation’s global port operations. This reinforces the their commitment to reducing their environmental impact while supporting the long-term sustainability of its cruise destinations.

Mahogany Bay Roatan
Solar will now supply 60-70% of the electric needs at Mahogany Bay, Roatan.

Previously, Carnival Corporation has completed two successful solar projects in Amber Cove, Dominican Republic and at two of the company’s cruise terminals in Barcelona, Spain (Terminals D and E).

Juan Fernandez, Vice President, Destination Operations, Carnival Corporation, gave the following statement:

“Our investments in solar energy are a testament to our commitment to embedding sustainability into our operations, while also creating meaningful benefits for the communities where we operate.

“We are focused not only on delivering unforgettable vacation experiences for our guests but also on making a lasting, positive impact in our destinations, preserving the natural beauty and charm that makes them so unique. These efforts extend beyond environmental initiatives to our support for local businesses, job creation, and to fostering long-term economic growth.”

Mahogany Bay is a private port in Roatan that opened in 2009 and is used exclusively by Carnival Corporation ships.

Puerto Maya in Cozumel opened in 1997 and allows up to three Carnival cruise ships to dock on any given day. The port is expected to welcome over 1.8 million guests in 2025 on passengers sailings on their different cruise lines.

43% of all guests visiting Cozumel on a cruise ship do so on a ship from Carnival Corporation.

Carnival now has eight leading ports and destinations, and will open their new port, Celebration Key, in The Bahamas in July.

These new solar programs helps reinforce Carnival’s ongoing commitment to sustainability leadership and to empowering the communities connected to its operations, setting a new benchmark for sustainable port management while creating long-term value for the destinations it serves.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
