Cruise Line’s New Heroes Pass Offers Unlimited Cruises in 2024 for $299

A cruise line has launched a new Heroes Pass that offers unlimited cruises in 2024 for just $299. The pass includes unlimited Bahamas cruises for active military and veterans, first responders, and educators.

Margaritaville at Sea, the only cruise line that offers two day cruises to The Bahamas all year round, has launched a new Heroes Pass for U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, and EMS personnel.

For $299, the Heroes Pass offers passholders and one guest unlimited, non-consecutive cruises from now through the end 2024 on the cruise line’s ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. The cabin will be an inside or ocean view stateroom and will be based on the best available one when assigned at terminal check-in.

For $999, the cruise line is also offering an Ultimate Paradise Pass. In addition to unlimited cruises in 2024, it includes:

10% discount on packages and onshore excursions booked onboard

Access to exclusive previews, invitations, new itineraries, and events designed just for passholders

Free express pass on the first sailing

Exclusive retail discounts

Those who own a Heroes Pass can book cruises 24-72 hours in advance. For complete terms and details of this new Heroes Pass from Margaritaville at Sea, visit their website at MargaritavilleAtSea.com.

“The Heroes Pass is another way to show our gratitude to the hardest-working people out there, tirelessly supporting our communities,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “In our first two years, we’ve launched the unprecedented Heroes Sail Free program, as well as the cruise industry’s first season pass. We’re excited to add the Heroes Pass as a way for our heroes to relax with a quick escape to the Bahamas, as often as they want.”

Quantities of the Heroes Pass are limited and are available while supplies last.

Margaritaville at Sea offers year-round two night cruises to The Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach.