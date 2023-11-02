Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineNCL Announces Norwegian Aqua, the Cruise Line's First Prima Plus Class Ship

NCL Announces Norwegian Aqua, the Cruise Line’s First Prima Plus Class Ship

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced their first Prima Plus class ship, Norwegian Aqua. The ship will debut in April 2025 and offer cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral. The cruise ship will have the first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide.

Norwegian Aqua cruise ship

The first cruises on Norwegian Aqua are now open for bookings. In addition to visiting the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, the cruises will also visit St. Thomas, Tortola, and Puerto Plata.

Norwegian Aqua will be the cruise line’s third Prima class ship but the first Prima Plus vessel. It will be 1,056 feet long and come in at 156,300 gross tons in size. It will carry 3,571 guests at double occupancy.

The Aqua Slidecoaster will be the world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide. It will have dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels adventurous guests through two different courses.

The cruise ship will also have Glow Court, a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor. It will offer a variety of interactive guest activities by day and then transform into a nightclub in the evening.

Norwegian Aqua will also have The Drop, NCL’s 10 story slide. The Stadium will be an expanded game space full of complimentary activities.

The Haven will feature the cruise line’s first ever Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites. The ship will have the cruise line’s largest Haven complex with 123 total suites.

Norwegian Aqua will have NCL’s signature Studio cabins, to go along with balcony, ocean view, and inside staterooms. There will also be solo balcony, ocean view, and inside cabins for guests traveling alone.

The cruise ship’s infinity edge pool will have expanded seating and the Vibe Beach Club will offer more lounge space.

Norwegian Aqua will have NCL’s most expansive Ocean Boulevard with an outdoor walkway that goes completely around the ship.

The hull art on Norwegian Aqua will be designed by Allison Hueman, NCL’s first ever major female hull artist.

“Norwegian Aqua is a true testament of fusing together what represents the future of our Brand as the first ship in the Prima Plus Class, and our commitment to pushing the boundaries in guest-first experiences that will make new waves at sea,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Named for both the beautiful shades of blue from the ocean and our connection to the sea, Norwegian Aqua will feature new, elevated and exhilarating offerings that once again showcase NCL as the innovator in the industry and as a key contributor to a new era of cruising.”

Following a series of week long cruises from Port Canaveral, Norwegian Aqua will offer five and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025.

The cruise ship will then sail five and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from PortMiami beginning October 2025 through April 2026.

