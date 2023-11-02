When Each Carnival Cruise Ship Will Be Decorated for Christmas in 2023

Every year, Carnival Cruise Line decorates their cruise ships for the holidays and adds Christmas decorations. Carnival has “Professional Christmas Decorators” to put up the trees and adorn the Promenade Deck with holly and ivy.

2023 will be no different and here is a list of when each Carnival cruise ship be decorated for Christmas and the holidays.

Carnival Radiance – November 24

Carnival Conquest – November 24

Carnival Breeze – November 25

Carnival Horizon – November 25

Mardi Gras – November 25

Carnival Miracle November 25

Carnival Spirit – November 25

Carnival Celebration – November 26

Carnival Glory – November 26

Carnival Dream – November 26

Carnival Panorama – November 26

Carnival Vista – November 26

Carnival Elation – November 27

Carnival Liberty – November 27

Carnival Sunrise – November 27

Carnival Valor – November 27

Carnival Venezia – November 30

Carnival Magic – December 2

Carnival Paradise – December 2

Carnival Luminosa – December 3

Carnival Legend – December 3

Carnival Pride – December 3

Carnival Freedom – December 4

Carnival Splendor – December 4

Carnival Sunshine – December 4

Carnival Jubilee – December 20

Carnival Cruise Line in the past has also held a nightly menorah lighting ceremony in the ship’s atrium during Hanukkah.

Carnival Cruise Line usually keeps up the Christmas decorations on their ships through New Years.