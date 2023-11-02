When Each Carnival Cruise Ship Will Be Decorated for Christmas in 2023

Every year, Carnival Cruise Line decorates their cruise ships for the holidays and adds Christmas decorations. Carnival has “Professional Christmas Decorators” to put up the trees and adorn the Promenade Deck with holly and ivy.
2023 will be no different and here is a list of when each Carnival cruise ship be decorated for Christmas and the holidays.
Carnival Radiance – November 24
Carnival Conquest – November 24
Carnival Breeze – November 25
Carnival Horizon – November 25
Mardi Gras – November 25
Carnival Miracle November 25
Carnival Spirit – November 25
Carnival Celebration – November 26
Carnival Glory – November 26
Carnival Dream – November 26
Carnival Panorama – November 26
Carnival Vista – November 26
Carnival Elation – November 27
Carnival Liberty – November 27
Carnival Sunrise – November 27
Carnival Valor – November 27
Carnival Venezia – November 30
Carnival Magic – December 2
Carnival Paradise – December 2
Carnival Luminosa – December 3
Carnival Legend – December 3
Carnival Pride – December 3
Carnival Freedom – December 4
Carnival Splendor – December 4
Carnival Sunshine – December 4
Carnival Jubilee – December 20
Carnival Cruise Line in the past has also held a nightly menorah lighting ceremony in the ship’s atrium during Hanukkah.
Carnival Cruise Line usually keeps up the Christmas decorations on their ships through New Years.