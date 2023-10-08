Sponsored Links
Cruise Line’s Adults Only Cruises Are 25% Off and $600 in Free Drinks

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line that offers cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas from Miami, is offering special deals on all of their cruises through the end of 2024.

virgin voyages scarlet lady in port
Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady on embarkation day. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

During the month of October, Virgin Voyages is offering special deals on cruises that include 25% off all cruises through the end of December 2024.  Also includes in this deal is $600 in premium drinks per cabin on cruises seven nights and longer and $300 in premium drinks on cruises four to six nights in length.

All sailings through December 31, 2024 are eligible for this offer ending October 31, 2023.

Eligible cabins for this sale include inside, sea view, and terrace staterooms.

Eligible Voyages: Eligible bookings are those purchased for an eligible voyage date between 12:01 a.m. local US east coast time on September 29, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. local US east coast time on October 31, 2023.

Eligible voyage dates are those non-charter, open, revenue voyages departing from  September 29, 2023 through December 31, 2024 inclusive. Charter voyages are not eligible

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
