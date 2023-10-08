Cruise Line’s Adults Only Cruises Are 25% Off and $600 in Free Drinks

Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line that offers cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas from Miami, is offering special deals on all of their cruises through the end of 2024.

During the month of October, Virgin Voyages is offering special deals on cruises that include 25% off all cruises through the end of December 2024. Also includes in this deal is $600 in premium drinks per cabin on cruises seven nights and longer and $300 in premium drinks on cruises four to six nights in length.

All sailings through December 31, 2024 are eligible for this offer ending October 31, 2023.

Eligible cabins for this sale include inside, sea view, and terrace staterooms.

Eligible Voyages: Eligible bookings are those purchased for an eligible voyage date between 12:01 a.m. local US east coast time on September 29, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. local US east coast time on October 31, 2023.

Eligible voyage dates are those non-charter, open, revenue voyages departing from September 29, 2023 through December 31, 2024 inclusive. Charter voyages are not eligible