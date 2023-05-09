Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsVirgin VoyagesCruise Line Waves Single Supplements on All Cruises in Europe in 2023

Cruise Line Waves Single Supplements on All Cruises in Europe in 2023

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Virgin Voyages
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line, is waiving all single supplements on all cruises in Europe in 2023.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

This special deal from Virgin Voyages means that solo cruises do not have to pay double when staying in a cabin by themselves.

The offer is good from now until May 24, 2023 on the following cruises in the Mediterranean:

The following cabins are eligible for this no single supplement deal: XL Sea Terrace, Central Sea Terrace, the Sea Terrace, Ltd View Sea Terrace, and Lock It In Rate Ltd View Sea Terrace.

Sponsored Links

This offer is combinable with the cruise line’s Bar Tab Bonus, Book Early Save More, 10% Pay in Full Now Discount, and My Next Virgin Voyage.

The following is included in all cruise fares on Virgin Voyages: all restaurants, WiFi, gratuities, basic beverages, fitness classes.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsVirgin VoyagesCruise Line Waves Single Supplements on All Cruises in Europe in 2023
Previous article
Princess Cruises Adding New Homeport in Florida in 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,340FollowersFollow
8,886FollowersFollow
61,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share