Cruise Line Waves Single Supplements on All Cruises in Europe in 2023

Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line, is waiving all single supplements on all cruises in Europe in 2023.



This special deal from Virgin Voyages means that solo cruises do not have to pay double when staying in a cabin by themselves.

The offer is good from now until May 24, 2023 on the following cruises in the Mediterranean:

Resilient Lady: May 14, 2023 through October 15, 2023

Valiant Lady: May 7, 2023 through October 22, 2023

The following cabins are eligible for this no single supplement deal: XL Sea Terrace, Central Sea Terrace, the Sea Terrace, Ltd View Sea Terrace, and Lock It In Rate Ltd View Sea Terrace.

This offer is combinable with the cruise line’s Bar Tab Bonus, Book Early Save More, 10% Pay in Full Now Discount, and My Next Virgin Voyage.

The following is included in all cruise fares on Virgin Voyages: all restaurants, WiFi, gratuities, basic beverages, fitness classes.