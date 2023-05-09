Princess Cruises Adding New Homeport in Florida in 2024

37 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Princess Cruises will offer cruises from Central Florida for the first time in 2024 when one of their cruise ships sails to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral.



Princess Cruises is moving Caribbean Princess to Port Canaveral in November 2024 for cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Starting November 27, 2024, Caribbean Princess will sail four to 14 day cruises out of Port Canaveral. Itineraries include:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

One cruise will be a 4 day Turks & Caicos Getaway over Thanksgiving holiday

Five eight day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean sailing to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Grand Turk

Five eight day cruises to the Western Caribbean sailing to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatan (Mahogany Bay)

Nine six day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean visiting Nassau, Grand Turk and either Amber Cove or San Juan

You can combine any of the 8-day and 6-day itineraries for a 14-day cruise

“The combination of a vibrant Central Florida community, exceptional flight options into Orlando International Airport and great pre-cruise and post-cruise experience options makes Port Canaveral an easy choice,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess is unique in its ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world, while delivering personalized service found on the industry’s smallest ships.”

Sponsored Links



Establishing Port Canaveral as a homeport is part of the expansion of Princess Cruises’ North America presence to offer exciting new cruise options.

“Our collaboration with Princess Cruises marks an exciting milestone for us,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “The fleet of ships homeported at Port Canaveral continues to grow with next year’s arrival of Caribbean Princess. We’re looking forward to providing a high-quality experience for our new cruise partners and their cruise guests.”

Caribbean Princess is a 112,894 gross ton cruise ship that can accommodate up to 3,100 guests.