Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Adding New Homeport in Florida in 2024

Princess Cruises Adding New Homeport in Florida in 2024

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
37 Shares
Share37
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises will offer cruises from Central Florida for the first time in 2024 when one of their cruise ships sails to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Princess Cruises is moving Caribbean Princess to Port Canaveral in November 2024 for cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Starting November 27, 2024, Caribbean Princess will sail four to 14 day cruises out of Port Canaveral. Itineraries include:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

  • One cruise will be a 4 day Turks & Caicos Getaway over Thanksgiving holiday
  • Five eight day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean sailing to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Grand Turk
  • Five eight day cruises to the Western Caribbean sailing to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatan (Mahogany Bay)
  • Nine six day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean visiting Nassau, Grand Turk and either Amber Cove or San Juan
  • You can combine any of the 8-day and 6-day itineraries for a 14-day cruise

“The combination of a vibrant Central Florida community, exceptional flight options into Orlando International Airport and great pre-cruise and post-cruise experience options makes Port Canaveral an easy choice,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess is unique in its ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world, while delivering personalized service found on the industry’s smallest ships.”

Sponsored Links

Establishing Port Canaveral as a homeport is part of the expansion of Princess Cruises’ North America presence to offer exciting new cruise options.

“Our collaboration with Princess Cruises marks an exciting milestone for us,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “The fleet of ships homeported at Port Canaveral continues to grow with next year’s arrival of Caribbean Princess. We’re looking forward to providing a high-quality experience for our new cruise partners and their cruise guests.”

Caribbean Princess is a 112,894 gross ton cruise ship that can accommodate up to 3,100 guests.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Adding New Homeport in Florida in 2024
Previous article
The Reality of Cruise Cabin Upgrades: 7 Biggest Misconceptions
Next article
Cruise Line Waves Single Supplements on All Cruises in Europe in 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,340FollowersFollow
8,886FollowersFollow
61,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

37 Shares
Share37
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share