Cruise Line Using Ship to House Ukrainian Refugees

Cruise Line Using Ship to House Ukrainian Refugees

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Holland America Line will be using one of their cruise ships to house Ukrainian refugees for the next three months in the Netherlands.

Volendam will dock in Rotterdam for three months to provide a temporary home for approximately 1,500 Ukrainians, part of a larger commitment from the Netherlands to accommodate 50,000 people who fled the war in their homeland.

Under the agreement to charter Volendam, Holland America Line will provide three hot meals per day, private cabin accommodations, housekeeping services, use of public spaces, fitness facilities, internet access, and other necessities. The cruise ship will be staffed with approximately 650 crew members.

“We are in a unique position to accommodate the immediate need for food and housing, so we felt it was very important to work with the City of Rotterdam and charter this ship,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “Our company was founded in Rotterdam around the mission of helping immigrants find a better life. So today we’re proud to be a small part of a similar mission for Ukrainians who have tragically been displaced.

Volendam was scheduled to return to service May 15, with voyages from Rotterdam to Norway, the British Isles and Iceland. To accommodate the three-month commitment, Holland America Line will cancel three of those cruises and resume service on July 3 instead. Guests on canceled cruises are being notified today and will be accommodated on similar itineraries.

Holland America Group has already been working with its own team members who are Ukrainian. A $1 million emergency assistance fund provides direct financial support. Team members from the region also receive counseling assistance, free internet service to communicate with family, and scheduling accommodations such as early disembarkation or an extension to remain on board as needed.

The family foundation of parent company Carnival Corporation’s chairman Micky Arison and his wife Madeleine also announced a pledge of $3 million to charities helping Ukrainian refugees. In addition, Holland America Line will look to raise awareness and funds through its On Deck for a Cause program, in which guests on every cruise may take part in a non-competitive 5K fundraising walk.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
RELATED ARTICLES

Holland America Line

Cruise Line Speeds Up Ship Check-In Process to 10 Seconds

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is rolling out a new embarkation process that will help speed up the time to takes cruisers to check in and...
Read more
Cruise News

6 Things I Love on Holland America Line’s New Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line's first Pinnacle class ship debuted six years ago and the cruise line now has three of them in service. I've had the...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Sending 6 Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is deploying six cruise ships to sail to Alaska in 2023 and will offer more visits to Glacier Bay than any...
Read more

First Impressions of the World’s Newest Cruise Ship, Discovery Princess

Ben Souza -
This week, Princess Cruises' newest and sixth Royal class cruise ship, Discovery Princess, is sailing her maiden voyage. This seven night cruise from Los...
