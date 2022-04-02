Cruise News Disney Cruise Line Disney Wish Moves One Step Closer to Debut

Disney Wish Moves One Step Closer to Debut

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Wish, moved one step closer to completion this week when the vessel left the shipyard for the first time.

LEER, Germany – The Disney Wish reached another key milestone after nearly two years of construction, leaving the Meyer Werft shipyard on a journey to reach open water for the first time. When it sets sail this summer, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship will be filled with innovative new experiences, including the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, immersive dining experiences themed to “Frozen” and Marvel, and a high-end lounge set in the Star Wars galaxy. (Robert Fiebak, photographer)

When Disney Wish debuts this summer, the cruise ship will be filled with innovative new experiences steeped in Disney storytelling, including the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, immersive dining experiences themed to “Frozen” and Marvel, and a high-end lounge set in the Star Wars galaxy.

But first, Disney Wish will head out to sea for sea trials and final fittings which will be the last stage of construction for the ship.

Disney Wish will sail her first cruise on July 14, followed by a season of three and four night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney Cruise Line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Disney Wish will homeport in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Ben Souza
Disney Wish Moves One Step Closer to Debut
