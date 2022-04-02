Disney Wish Moves One Step Closer to Debut

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Wish, moved one step closer to completion this week when the vessel left the shipyard for the first time.

When Disney Wish debuts this summer, the cruise ship will be filled with innovative new experiences steeped in Disney storytelling, including the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, immersive dining experiences themed to “Frozen” and Marvel, and a high-end lounge set in the Star Wars galaxy.

But first, Disney Wish will head out to sea for sea trials and final fittings which will be the last stage of construction for the ship.

Sponsored Links



Disney Wish will sail her first cruise on July 14, followed by a season of three and four night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney Cruise Line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Disney Wish will homeport in Port Canaveral, Florida.