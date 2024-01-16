Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Offering $1 Deposits for One Day Only, Includes Free Upgrades & 40% Off Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line
A cruise line is offering $1 deposits on cruises for one day that also includes free balcony upgrades, kids cruise free, and up to 40% off sailings.

Holland America Line is offering a one day special where you can reserve your next cruise on one of their ships for just $1 per person. The best part is that you can combine this offer with their current promotion that offers big savings on their cruises that sail all around the world. This offer includes the following:

  • Up to 40% off cruises
  • Free stateroom and balcony upgrades
  • Kids sail free on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Up to $500 in credit to spend on the ship
  • $1 cruise deposits
  • $500 Europe air credit
  • One day offer is good on January 16, 2024
  • View Best Prices on Holland America Line

This offer can be combined with Holland America Line’s “Have It All” program that includes drink packages, WiFi, and specialty dining.

The $1 deposit offer is only available on January 16, 2024.

For complete terms and details of this one day offer from Holland America Line, visit HollandAmerica.com or contact your preferred travel professional.

