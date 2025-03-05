Cruise Line Buys Another Ship From Carnival Corporation

All-inclusive cruise line, MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES, has purchased another luxury ship from Carnival Corporation. This second ship will remain with Seabourn until its current deployment is over and then enter service with the new cruise line.

Seabourn Sojourn will complete its current deployment with ultra-luxury line Seabourn before going into dry dock and entering service with MITSUI in late 2026. The 32,477 gross ton cruise ship carries 458 passengers.

The announcement was made yesterday by MOL Cruises President Tsunemichi Mukai. The cruise line has more than 140 years experience in the cruise industry and they are looking to grow their fleet.

They recently open cruises for bookings to North Americans after the successful debut of MITSUI OCEAN FUJI, another ship that was bought from Seabourn.

The cruise line has plans to build new cruise ships in the future.

Before Seabourn Sojourn enters service with MITSUI, it will receive a significant remodel and will be re-registered and flagged as a Japanese flagged vessel.

The ship will sail a variety short cruises in and around the Sea of Japan.

Tsunemichi Mukai, President of MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES, gave the following statement:

“We launched MITSUI OCEAN FUJI in December 2024 and are very pleased with the guest reaction to the ship and onboard product.

“The ship’s spacious suites, delicious food and exciting entertainment are receiving very positive reviews. While all new cruise ships take a little time to settle in, the experience on MITSUI OCEAN FUJI is continuously improving, and we are now extremely confident these two ships are the most suitable vessels to expand our cruise business and offer “FUNATABI – Beautiful encounters with Japan,” in a way only MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES can offer.”

Details of the ship’s new name, drydock improvements and itineraries will be announced in the future. The itineraries already announced for MITSUI OCEAN FUJI and NIPPON MARU will remain unaffected by the purchase of this new ship.