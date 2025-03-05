9-Year-Old Girl Airlifted from Disney Cruise Ship Near Galveston

The U.S. Coast Guard conducted an airlift rescue of a 9-year-old girl from a cruise ship 170 miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas, on Monday.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard X account for the 8th Coast Guard District, known as Heartland, the child was taken by helicopter to a nearby medical facility at UTMB Health (University of Texas Hospital in Galveston).

Recent reports reveal that the girl was in stable condition while being transported to the medical facility, and no other updates have been provided.

USGC Heartland posted the following on X:

“Air Station Houston medevaced a 9-year-old girl from a cruise ship 170 miles offshore Galveston, Monday. The helicopter crew arrived on scene and transported her to the UTMB. The patient was last reported to be in stable condition.”

While the Coast Guard did not officially identify the vessel, a photograph shared by the 8th District Heartland on X clearly depicted a Disney Cruise Line ship. This visual confirmation, combined with maritime tracking data, confirmed the ship to be Disney Magic, which had departed Galveston on March 2nd for a 4-day Western Caribbean cruise.

Rescuing someone at sea is a complex task, especially on a moving vessel. The long distance and bad weather can make it even more difficult. The Coast Guard acted quickly, sending a helicopter, which was vital to get the child medical help as fast as possible.

While the specific details of the child’s medical situation are being kept private, the successful rescue highlights the vital role of the Coast Guard.

Out of respect for the family’s privacy, further details will not be released. Many are sending their well wishes to the young girl and her family during this time.

Disney Magic is scheduled to arrive back in Galveston, Texas on March 6, before embarking on a 6-day sailing to the Western Caribbean.

This story, while heartbreaking to say the least, is also a reminder to make sure you have cruise travel insurance before you sail. A helicopter medevac can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000 and more in some cases. On top a difficult medical condition that can create the need for an airlift, having the extra financial burden just makes things harder.

We hope you don’t ever need to use your travel insurance, but please make sure you have at least some coverage.