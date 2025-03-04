4 MSC Cruise Ships to Offer Caribbean Sailings This Summer

MSC Cruises is going big on Caribbean sailings this summer. And if you’re looking for an affordable cruise getaway, you have at least five ships to choose from with the cruise line.

Whether you like the new ship smell, want a family-friendly getaway, or a classic Caribbean cruise, MSC has released some details about summer offerings in 2025. Here’s a closer look at the five ships sailing to the tropical paradise so many cruisers love:

1. MSC World America: (PortMiami)

MSC World America has been getting a lot of attention lately, as it’s the newest addition to the fleet, making its inaugural Caribbean season from PortMiami. The new flagship promises a “new world” of cruising with innovative venues and experiences like an over-water swing called “Cliffhanger”.

Cruisers can expect a modern, high-energy atmosphere and a sleek design MSC is known for. There’s also a lot of excitement about the exclusive Eataly restaurant at sea. This 6,762-passenger ship will be offering 7-night alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Passengers on MSC World America will have the chance to experience a wide variety of ports of call in Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras and MSC Cruises’ private island Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.

MSC World America is the second World-class ship with the cruise line, after MSC World Europa was built in 2022.

2. MSC Seascape: (PortMiami)

MSC Seascape will be sailing from PortMiami for the summer of 2025, before it moves to Galveston for the winter months. You can choose from 3- to 4-night getaways to the Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, perfect for a quick escape, or opt for a 7-night itinerary that includes Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

MSC Seascape, a 2021 Seaside-class ship, features a signature aft infinity pool and multiple outdoor dining venues, designed to maximize ocean views and appeal to a wide range of travelers.

Basically, MSC went all-in on the outdoor space. You get tons of promenades and decks, so you can really soak up the sun and sea air. After all, the whole point of a cruise is to enjoy the ocean –well, one point of it.

3. MSC Seashore: (Port Canaveral)

Sailing from Port Canaveral, MSC Seashore will provide a range of 3- to 7-night itineraries that explore the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas. Expect stops at popular destinations like Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Nassau, Isla de Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel.

The 3rd Seaside-class ship to be built by MSC Cruises, MSC Seashore is already homeporting in Port Canaveral and is offering everything from short 3-day cruises to The Bahamas and longer 10-day and 11-day sailings to the Western Caribbean

4. MSC Meraviglia: (New York, NY)

New Yorkers and New Englanders can enjoy a getaway to the Caribbean with easy access to the New York cruise port, but there will be an extra sea day before those warmer climates can be reached.

MSC Meraviglia will be offering 7-night itineraries from New York City to the Caribbean. This ship provides a unique opportunity to combine a city break with a tropical getaway. Expect stops at Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, and Nassau. This is a great choice for those who want to experience the best of both worlds and for those who live in the northern part of the U.S. and don’t want to have to fly to Florida to enjoy a cruise.

Beyond the Caribbean: European Sailings

In addition to their Caribbean sailings, MSC Cruises announced they are also deploying a significant portion of their fleet in Europe for summer 2025. Passengers can choose from a wide range of Mediterranean itineraries, departing from multiple ports and exploring various destinations across Italy, Greece, Spain, and France.

For those seeking cooler climates, Northern Europe voyages will feature the Norwegian fjords, Icelandic landscapes, and Baltic capitals, with sailings from ports in Germany and the UK.