Couple Take 300th Cruise on the Same Ship

A couple celebrated their 300th cruise on the same ship last month on a voyage to The Bahamas from Florida.

John & Jolen Kolockiejski love sailing on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise so much, they recently completed their 300th cruise on the vessel.

The celebrate the milestone, the captain and some of the crew enjoyed what the cruise line called a “Fin-tastic” celebration.

The milestone cruise was the November 22, 2024 sailing that departed from the Port of Palm Beach.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is known for offering short cruises to the Bahamas with the overwhelming majority of them being two-nights long. This means the Kolockiejski’s have spent at least 600 nights on the ship.

The couple started sailing on the ship when it was with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. The cruise line rebranded to Margaritaville at Sea in 2022.

Paradise offers some of the most affordable cruises that you’ll find with prices starting at just $49 per person, based on double occupancy.

While the majority of the ship’s cruises are two night voyages with a day visit to Grand Bahama Island, the vessel starting offering longer three and four night cruises that visit other ports.

They include:

Two-night cruises with a visit to Nassau

Three-night cruises with a visit to Nassau

Three-night cruises with a visit to Grand Bahama Island

Four-night cruises with a stop in Nassau and Grand Bahama Island

Four-night cruises with a stop in Key West and Grand Bahama Island

